New report underscores the positive economic impact of Ontario's doctors

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario's doctors welcome a new report showing they contributed nearly $14 billion to the provincial economy and supported more than 125,000 jobs.

The report, prepared by the Conference Board of Canada, was released Tuesday by the Canadian Medical Association.

"When many people talk about health care, they often focus on how much it costs, but this report shows physicians on the front lines of the pandemic play an important role in keeping not just patients but the economy healthy," said Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association.

The report shows that in 2019, there were 18,200 doctor's offices in Ontario, more than twice as many as any other province. There are 32,500 doctors on the front lines in Ontario, caring for patients around the clock.

The report found that doctors' offices also:

Paid $7.18 billion in wages

in wages Paid $4.97 billion in taxes, more than any other province

"We know the pandemic deficit has made it difficult for Ontario's doctors to keep their offices open and we are counting on Premier Doug Ford to help doctors so they can continue to provide the best possible patient care," said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette. "You can't have a healthy economy without robust front-line patient care."

