New Report shows repeat spraying of BC and New Brunswick forests, contrary to federal approval

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - A new report shows pesticides are sprayed on Canadian forests up to 7 times in the forestry cycle, not just once – as assumed in Health Canada's approval for spraying. It also shows the risks to people eating forest foods, including Indigenous people and foragers, have not been assessed.

The report, written by Safe Food Matters Inc., presents data compiled by the Wilderness Committee and Stop Spraying New Brunswick showing cutblocks in New Brunswick and British Columbia have been sprayed 2, 3 or more times with glyphosate, the main pesticide used in forestry. It presents evidence that many Indigenous people eat forest foods, putting them at risk.

Recent science from the University of Northern BC shows glyphosate accumulates and persists for years in forest plants like berries and roots. When asked about the science, the Pest Management Regulatory Agency of Health Canada said its current risk assessment is "protective", even though it is based on data on what Americans eat, not Canadians.

Data on spraying is not publicly accessible in Ontario and other regions heavily sprayed.

Based on the report, groups are signing an Open Letter to the Health Minister to cancel the approval. (To be added, email [email protected] with "Cancel Forest Use" and contact details.)

Dr. Caroline Lubbe-D'Arcy, chair, Stop Spraying New Brunswick, on the repeated assumption:

"We've been campaigning to end Crown forest spraying since 2015. Our provincial government often repeats PMRA's assumption that spraying only occurs once or twice during the lifespan of a softwood plantation managed with herbicides. Through our mapping tool we have identified many blocks that are treated more frequently. The PMRA needs to address this issue."

James Steidle, founder, Stop the Spray B.C. on BC spraying:

"The data shows a lot of forest "over" spraying in the Prince George area, and the end effect is a dramatic reduction of forest and deciduous diversity that many declining species like moose rely on. This over spraying has long term effects, and it needs to be banned immediately."

Caroline Recollet, elder, TEK Elders on the lack of spray data:

"It is absolutely shocking that Ontario's government is not responsive to any requests for information about how glyphosate-based herbicides are really used on our forests or how that use is affecting our forests, water, and wildlife."

Safe Food Matters Inc. is a Canadian charity working for safe food. It sued over the 2017 registration of glyphosate and won, but had to sue again. It recently won in Federal Court, with co-applicants represented by Ecojustice, concerning the renewal of a glyphosate product, and PMRA must return with an updated view of the science before September.

