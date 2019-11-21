New Report Reveals the Top 5 Challenges Managers Face

68% Juggling managing my team with my other responsibilities

14% Hitting team goals

11% Getting my team to collaborate with one another

4% Retaining my employees

3% Other

"Managers are the single most important driver of employee performance, engagement and happiness. We're aiming to understand the state of people leadership through the lens of one-on-ones and hope that as a result, managers reading this can build on the patterns that have proven successful for others."

Brennan, Co-founder and CEO of SoapBox

Other key findings include

94% of managers are having one-on-one meetings with their team.

54% of managers reported using Slack as the primary tool for communicating with their team.

41% of managers use personal productivity tools for one-on-one meetings. 34% use pen and paper. Only 21% of managers reported using purpose-built one-on-one and team meeting software.

37% of managers feel the most important part of their role as a manager is keeping the team on track to achieve goals. 26% feel it's providing direct reports with growth and development opportunities and 22% feel it's to remove blockers from their team.

Remote managers find retaining employees 6 times more challenging than on-site employees.

Report methodology

The State of One-on-ones report is based on data collected from over 200 people-managers across various industries, experience levels and company sizes coupled with industry research. The goal of the report is to identify the current approach to one-on-ones managers are taking.

For the full report broken down by industry, remote vs. on-site managers, experience level and organization size visit soapboxhq.com/state-of-one-on-ones-report.

About SoapBox

SoapBox has been building apps to help managers engage their teams since 2010, with over 30,000 users in more than 30 countries.

