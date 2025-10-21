The Canadian Association of Radiologists is calling for targeted federal investment to expand access to timely, innovative diagnostic imaging.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's chronic underinvestment in diagnostic imaging is taking a significant economic toll, costing the country $64 billion annually in lost GDP and forcing patients to wait up to three months for critical scans.

A new landmark report released by Deloitte and the Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR) shows how decades of neglect have created a healthcare bottleneck that is simultaneously harming patients and undermining Canada's economic competitiveness on the world stage. In 2023, more than two million Canadians had to step away from work while waiting for diagnostic imaging, with patients across the country losing an estimated $1017 in annual wages.

"Diagnostic imaging functions as essential infrastructure for the entire healthcare system," said Dr. Alison Harris, President of the CAR. "Insufficient capacity doesn't just delay individual scans--it creates systemic bottlenecks that compromise the efficacy of care, as well as the health and well-being of Canadians."

Canada trails its international peers in both capacity and access. Despite the critical role played by diagnostic imaging in both healthcare and economic development--contributing $5.3 billion to GDP and supporting over 71,000 jobs in 2024--the country's imaging infrastructure has barely grown to meet escalating need. The report reveals that Canadian patients now wait an average of 84 days for an MRI and 66 days for a CT scan. This is weeks longer than patients in most OECD countries.

"Radiology is the gateway to care. When imaging systems fall behind, delays emerge across the healthcare network," emphasized Dr. Harris. "Clinicians are forced to make difficult decisions about prioritization, and patients across the system feel the impact."

Every dollar invested in diagnostic imaging returns multiples in improved productivity, better health outcomes, and reduced long-term costs. The CAR is calling on the federal government to take immediate action to modernize Canada's diagnostic imaging infrastructure and address critical workforce shortages. This isn't just solving a healthcare challenge; it's addressing an economic imperative.

