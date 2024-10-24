New report: Ranking the top restaurant chains on meat reduction policies and plant-based offerings

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - A new report by World Animal Protection, Moving the Menu 2024 , reveals that despite growing demand, most Canadian restaurant chains are laggards when it comes to offering plant-based menu options. The report ranks 23 major restaurant chains on their efforts to promote sustainable, humane, plant-based eating. Chipotle stands out as the top performer, earning a grade of B, while McDonald's, Wendy's and several chicken chains, including KFC and Popeyes, fall to the bottom with a failing grade.

A variety of plant-based food items to reduce carbon footprint, improve health and animal welfare. (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

As climate targets loom and consumers demand more ethical choices, restaurants are presented with an unprecedented opportunity to lead in creating an equitable, humane and sustainable food system. The report highlights that while some chains have made progress in offering plant-based options, most are falling short. None have set firm commitments to reducing meat consumption—a key step needed to meet Canada's sustainability and climate goals.

Despite successful trials of plant-based options in chains such as McDonald's, A&W and Tim Hortons, many restaurants have failed to maintain these offerings or communicate their benefits to consumers. With plant-based eating now mainstream, the restaurant industry must innovate to meet the rising demand for compassionate, eco-friendly choices. Animal agriculture is a significant driver of climate change, accounting for nearly 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing reliance on animal-sourced foods is crucial to meeting climate targets and building a more sustainable food system.

KEY FINDINGS

Top-ranked: Chipotle leads the way with a B grade, standing out for its extensive plant-based offerings and policies to promote the benefit of plant-based eating.

Worst performers: McDonald's and Wendy's received an F grade, making no progress in plant-based menu options, while KFC and Popeyes also flunked, showing minimal commitment.

Burger sector mixed: Burger King and Harvey's scored a C for offering plant-based options like the Impossible Whopper, but A&W, despite having the Beyond Meat burger, received an F due to a lack of commitment to broader sustainability goals.

Chicken sector fails completely: All major chicken chains, including KFC, Mary Brown's and Popeyes, received an F, making little to no investment in plant-based alternatives.

and Popeyes, received an F, making little to no investment in plant-based alternatives. Coffee sector's modest progress: Starbucks and Tim Hortons made progress with a C grade, but still face criticism for charging extra for plant-based milk alternatives. Second Cup and Coffee Time received failing grades.

Recommendations for restaurants: To align with climate goals and meet growing consumer demand for sustainable dining options, the report calls on restaurants to:

Position plant-based proteins as integral to sustainability strategies and animal welfare goals. Increase and promote plant-based menu options by default. Commit to reducing animal products by 25% by 2030. Report progress annually on sustainability commitments. Explore emerging innovations such as fermentation-based and cell-cultivated proteins.

With the plant-based sector growing rapidly and projected to reach USD 22.3 billion globally by 2029, Canadian restaurants have the opportunity to be leaders in sustainability. It's time for the industry to step up and move the menu toward a greener, more compassionate future.

QUOTES

"The future of our planet depends on bold, decisive action to reduce our reliance on animal products. By embracing plant-based options, we not only spare millions of animals from suffering, but also create a healthier, more sustainable world. It's time for the food industry to take responsibility and make plant-based eating the new norm for the sake of animals, people and the planet."

- Lynn Kavanagh, Farming Campaign Manager, World Animal Protection Canada

QUICK FACTS

The majority of Canada's largest restaurant chains are failing to commit to meat reduction, with most chains, including McDonald's, A&W and Tim Hortons , earning an "F" for their lack of action in expanding plant-based options despite successful trials.

largest restaurant chains are failing to commit to meat reduction, with most chains, including McDonald's, A&W and , earning an "F" for their lack of action in expanding plant-based options despite successful trials. Canadians eat nearly twice the global average amount of meat per capita, and over 800 million animals are killed annually for food in Canada—mostly in factory farms responsible for immense suffering and environmental damage.

Animal agriculture is the most emission-intensive sector in Canada , and even if all other industries became carbon-neutral, food-related emissions would exceed global climate targets if meat consumption remains unchanged.

, and even if all other industries became carbon-neutral, food-related emissions would exceed global climate targets if meat consumption remains unchanged. Reducing animal product consumption by 50% by 2030 would lower emissions by 13.5 megatons in Canada—the equivalent of removing six million cars from the road annually.

38% of Canadians are likely or somewhat likely to reduce their consumption of meat, dairy and eggs.

Over half of Canadian consumers say they would reconsider dining at a restaurant that doesn't offer vegetarian or vegan options, reflecting a growing demand for plant-based dining in Canada .

