New report outlines structural barriers and opportunities for Indigenous Peoples

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - A new report - Mapping the Landscape: Indigenous Skills Training and Jobs in Canada - from the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and the Diversity Institute reveals gaps in employment for Indigenous peoples. Gaps that are being amplified by COVID 19. Indigenous youth are the fastest growing segment of the population - more than 350,000 will come of age by 2026. A focus on quality, targeted, and culturally appropriate education, skills and training targeting Indigenous people, could boost the country's economy by $27.7 billion annually.

The report is part of the Skills Next Project, a collaboration of the Public Policy Forum and the Diversity Institute at Ryerson's Ted Rogers School of Management —supported by the Future Skills Centre, which explores a number of the most important issues currently impacting the skills and employment ecosystem in Canada.

Systemic barriers and discrimination facing Indigenous people have been well- documented: even at higher numeracy and literacy skill levels, First Nations people still have a significantly lower probability of employment (75 percent) than Métis (87 percent) or non-Indigenous (90 percent) people. Notably, even lower-skilled non-Indigenous people have a higher probability of employment than First Nations people (87 percent). Workplace bullying and discrimination causes some Indigenous peoples to leave employment. Other studies have shown that the likelihood of success increases when training is culturally appropriate, engaging in land-based training and including wrap-around supports.

"COVID 19 has exacerbated existing disparities in the employment and skills ecosystem and Indigenous communities are among the hardest hit which lack much of the essential infrastructure to respond – including educational supports, broadband infrastructure and the social and economic resources to adapt," said Andrew Avgerinos, Research Associate, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and report co-author.

Despite the challenges, there are many bright spots. With earlier intervention and pre-employment training; culturally appropriate programming to upgrade essential skills as well as wrap-around services such as transportation support and affordable, accessible childcare, rates of employment and success can be significantly improved.

Indigenous businesses are growing and — importantly — creating employment for others. Self-employment and entrepreneurship are increasing, in fact, Indigenous women are starting businesses at twice the rate of non-Indigenous women. If there is an opportunity for the next generation, and for current adult workers, to leapfrog into the future of Canadian work, it may very well be through Indigenous-led business. At the same time, they are also disproportionately affected by COVID. They tend to be in services industries, smaller and under-financed making them far more vulnerable.

"We need to take action to ensure we do not lose the gains that have been made, " said Ashley Richard, Indigenous Partnership Coordinator for the Women's Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub at the Diversity Institute. "We need more granularity on the data on Indigenous peoples skills and employment and experience as entrepreneurs in order to steer evidence-driven policy. A better understanding of the nature of Indigenous labour market data gaps, what works to close them and the many untold success stories can improve opportunities for Indigenous peoples and boost Canada's economic and social development."

SOURCE Diversity Institute at Ryerson University

For further information: Diversity Institute, Kathleen Powderley, Email: [email protected]