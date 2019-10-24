New Report Outlines 10 Key Actions To Ensure Long-Term Prosperity for Canada

"So much of Canada's prosperity was built on the drive, ambition and creativity of an increasing population. However, our population is aging and small, and we need to continue to scale it higher to continue to support future generations or risk losing our economic prosperity and quality of life," says Jasmine Gill, Director, Policy and Programs, Century Initiative. "It is time for government to lead on this agenda. The cost of not acting is too high."

The 10 key actions to ensure Canada's long-term prosperity include:

Set targets to begin increasing immigration immediately Increase early childhood support for Canadians who want bigger families Leverage under-represented talent in the labour force Build the infrastructure to accommodate a bigger Canada Develop greater density in mega-regions Look to expand in the near and far north Invest in a globally ranked education system that can be a magnet for top talent Attract and develop talent with the skills for the digital age Scale innovation and entrepreneurship Educate Canadians about the economic case for immigration

In the coming months, Century Initiative will be convening discussions across the country and inviting Canadians to share their perspectives on the new report, For a Bigger, Bolder Canada. Canadians can also join the conversation through Century Initiative's social media channels and the hashtag #BigBoldCanada.

