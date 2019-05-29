New Report from H2GO Canada Outlines Vision for Sustainable Hydrogen Economy Future

Substantive consultative study of private sector industry reveals opportunities and challenges to decarbonize heat, power and mobility with hydrogen systems

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - H2GO Canada, a new not-for-profit company formed to bring together the public and private sectors to facilitate the strategic deployment of hydrogen systems, has published a report summarizing findings from a consultative study of more than 35 private sector companies on the potential for the sustainable development of a hydrogen economy in Canada.

Made possible with research funding by Natural Resources Canada, the 29-page report (Developing a sustainable approach to hydrogen deployment in Canada) is available for public download at www.H2GOCanada.com . The H2GO Canada report synthesizes the collective voice of industry and identifies the initial opportunities and challenges facing hydrogen systems to assist in the decarbonization of the heat, power and mobility sectors while supporting the country's economic growth and climate change mitigation objectives.

"The reality is Canadian companies are working internationally with governments and private sector companies to deploy hydrogen systems in a multitude of applications and all of that technology and expertise could be used here, in Canada," said Dan Brock, Chair of H2GO Canada. "Our study explains that hydrogen technology is not only mature, proven and capable but has a key role to play to help Canada meet its decarbonization objectives and should be done with a net gain in employment. Canadians have an opportunity to step out from behind the scenes and show the world why the country is a leader in hydrogen."

While focused on the input from participants in the domestic consultative study, the H2GO Canada report also references internationally published studies on hydrogen systems and lays the groundwork for a pathway in Canada by offering a vision and direction.

"Looking at what has been done around the world, we see the time has come to move past demonstration pilots and focus instead on the challenge of scaling up hydrogen markets with robust systems of supply and demand," said Bob Oliver, CEO of H2GO Canada. "We can use our existing infrastructure to help distribute low- and zero-carbon hydrogen that meets society's demand for heat, power and mobility in a way that reduces greenhouse gas emissions."

Oliver added: "The role for H2GO Canada is to help mobilize public-and private-sector partnerships to accelerate the deployment of sustainable hydrogen systems in Canada, and to promote adoption of hydrogen technologies through education."

About H2GO Canada

H2GO Canada is a not-for-profit corporation focused on accelerating the development of a market for hydrogen as an alternative fuel and energy source. The company launched in 2018 with Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP as legal counsel and PwC Canada as business and financial advisor. H2GO Canada is structured to catalyze and mobilize hydrogen supply and demand, raise awareness through education and facilitate market demonstration projects of hydrogen systems. Through strategic leadership, it coordinates the roll-out of hydrogen systems to support society's needs for low-carbon heat, power and mobility. This approach will help to ensure optimal use of the network while maximizing support for economic development, clean air and climate change mitigation initiatives that benefit all Canadians. Learn more at www.H2GOCanada.com .

