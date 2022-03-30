The report 'Embracing neurodiversity at work', finds almost half of employees with autism don't feel comfortable disclosing neurodiversity to employers

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - According to a recent report by Deloitte Canada and auticon Canada, employers need to do more to understand neurodiversity, reduce barriers to employment for those with autism, and create thoughtful structural supports to foster deeper inclusion among the autistic community. The report, Embracing neurodiversity at work: How Canadians with autism can help employers close the talent gap, also shows that the autistic community in Canada is often underrepresented and underemployed, despite its potential in providing access to new skills and talent.

The joint report with auticon Canada, a global technology consulting firm focused on helping companies engage with autistic talent through deployment, education, training, and coaching, surveyed 454 adults across the country. Among the highest ranked barriers currently facing the autistic community is employers' focus on social competency during the interview process, with 40 per cent of survey respondents citing it as a "great challenge". Another barrier impacting employee retention is a lack of structural support systems, including flexible work policies.

"The autistic community has so much to offer, and unfortunately, a lot of the potential of neurodiverse Canadians is either lost on employers, or goes untapped," said Roland Labuhn, Partner, Digital & Analytics, Deloitte Canada. "From the hiring process to a clear lack of support systems for employees, the autistic community still faces significant barriers in finding meaningful work, and it's important for employers to recognize that removing these obstacles will lead to a more inclusive workplace for all employees."

As highlighted in the Deloitte Canada report, Catalyst: A vision for a thriving Canada in 2030, it's imperative that every member of our society has the opportunity to participate in Canada's social and economic prosperity. In 2020, 48 per cent of Canadian companies reported they were experiencing workforce shortages—double the rate disclosed 10 years earlier1. Yet, while Canadian businesses have made significant strides toward improving diversity, equity, and inclusion on many fronts, employment barriers remain for neurodiverse Canadians.

Among the survey respondents, 45 per cent say they feel the need to mask their autism while at work, and 47 per cent claim they aren't comfortable disclosing their autism to employers. Despite efforts to build awareness and understanding of neurodiversity, more than half (55 per cent) of survey respondents indicate they feel there's a stigma associated with autism. Likewise, 56 per cent say they're treated differently once people learn of their autism, and 42 per cent claim they've been the target of discrimination at work.

"It's alarming that the autistic community continues to feel they can't bring their whole, authentic selves to work, or disclose their neurodiversity to employers," said Garth Johnson, CEO of auticon Canada. "Until people feel comfortable sharing this information, the door to the workplace will never truly be open to the autistic community. In an incredibly competitive hiring environment, it is critical for Canadian employers, across all industries, to do more to learn about autism, and neurodiversity generally, and launch sincere, thoughtful efforts to tap into this wellspring of talent."

As Canadian companies continue to grapple with workforce shortages, employers need to take active measures to recognize and engage with the autistic community. Despite the current employment barriers, organizations can begin taking steps toward fostering a more inclusive environment by educating recruiters, leaders, and staff to help dismantle preconceived ideas about autism and tackle conscious and unconscious biases. By removing the current employment barriers for Canada's autistic community, organizations will not only secure access to a pool of new skills and talent but will also directly impact the social and economic inclusion of an important segment of Canadian society.

To learn more about how organizations can reduce employment barriers for the autistic community, please visit: Embracing neurodiversity at work: How Canadians with autism can help employers close the talent gap

About Deloitte

Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.



About auticon Canada

Auticon is a global technology services company that enables businesses to leverage an untapped pool of highly skilled technology talent: individuals with autism. By engaging with a neurodiverse workforce, companies improve productivity, collaboration, and innovation. Auticon's teams include fully trained personnel specializing in software development, data analysis, quality assurance and testing, automation engineering, and more. auticon has international offices in Germany, United States, Canada, France, Switzerland, Italy, Australia and throughout the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.auticon.ca.



