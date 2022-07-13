Click here to download the visuals

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal-based RAKOTTA Real Estate today broke ground on Phase B of Les Appartements Dorchester, the "Dorchester Collection," located within walking distance of the business district and McGill and Concordia universities.

With a total of 500 rental units in two buildings, one 36 storeys high and the other 15, Les Appartements Dorchester offers young professionals, young families and students elegant and modern units tailored to their lifestyle with all services included: high-speed Internet, hot water, electricity, heating, air conditioning, fully furnished or unfurnished apartments, with the possibility of short-term (one-month minimum) and long-term rentals.

All-inclusive apartments in the heart of downtown

Located at the corner of Rue Guy and Boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest, Les Appartements Dorchester is located in the former Hôtel Maritime-Plaza, built in 1965. At the front of the building is the hotel's former restaurant, whose distinctive architecture is reminiscent of a flying saucer.

As part of Phase B of the project, a second state-of-the-art 280-unit tower was erected on the adjacent lot. Designed with top-quality materials and high-end finishes, this second highrise was built by Axxys Construction. The two towers, each with their unique character and combining modern design and heritage enhancement, are connected by vast common areas offering residents many amenities: a fully equipped gym, indoor pool, laundry room, lounge with pool table, workspaces and more. Several hundred units also offer breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River, downtown and Mount Royal.

"Les Appartements Dorchester not only meets the significant need for rental housing in Montréal, but also offers residents an exceptional quality of life," said Joseph Nezri, President of RAKOTTA. "With our human approach to real estate development, we want to breathe new life into downtown Montréal by offering turnkey housing tailored to the needs of our clients, and all at competitive prices."

Thomas Chetrit, RAKOTTA's Director of Operations, noted: "RAKOTTA Real Estate is constantly looking for ways to innovate to make life easier for its community through all stages of the rental process, from showing the units to managing day-to-day operations. All of our residents have access to a mobile application that enables them to contact the building managers at any time, providing peace of mind and five-star service."

A nod to the past

RAKOTTA Real Estate was founded by Joseph Nezri, previously founder and owner of Mexx Canada, whose very first unit was located on Boulevard René-Lévesque (formerly Boulevard Dorchester), overlooking the Hotel Maritime-Plaza, which he would acquire several decades later. Mr. Nezri has a deep fondness for Montréal and its downtown core. By enhancing the city's heritage, Mr. Nezri is particularly proud to be able to contribute in his own way to building the urban landscape of Montréal and developing its downtown, all while respecting its heritage. Les Appartements Dorchester is a nod to the history, both collective and personal, of the building and its boulevard.

About RAKOTTA Real Estate

Since 2012, when Joseph Nezri and his son Jonathan Nezri, the company's Vice-President, began the adventure, RAKOTTA Real Estate's mission has been to offer its residents a superior quality of life and unparalleled flexibility, in order to provide an experience that fits their lifestyle. With more than 1,000 rental units in three buildings in the heart of downtown, RAKOTTA strives to simplify the lives of its tenants while helping to make Montréal a unique destination for young professionals, young families and students from around the world.

This "dialogue" between old and new is the signature of RAKOTTA, which built its first real estate project in the former Hôtel Clarion, at 2100 Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest. RAKOTTA then developed the Gramercy Residences, at 1950 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, followed by Les Appartements Dorchester, at 1555 Boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest. RAKOTTA is a key player in the development of the downtown area, through its social commitments, green initiatives and enhancement of Montréal's heritage.

To find out more about RAKOTTA Real Estate: www.rakotta.com

For more details on Les Appartements Dorchester: www.appartementsdorchester.com

