New Regulations Bolster College's Transition to Modernized Governance Structure

College and new governing body will be able to operate more effectively and efficiently.

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario College of Teachers, Ontario's teaching regulator, welcomes new regulations that support and strengthen the College's transition to a new and modernized governance structure. Changes to the Ontario College of Teachers Act, 1996 (OCTA) came into force on February 1, 2021 to lay the foundation for a modernized governing body for Ontario's teaching profession that would best serve the public interest and protect students. Today, regulations were filed to continue the modernization process.

"The legislation provided us with a big-picture overview, while the regulations fill in the details," says Paul Boniferro, Transition Supervisory Officer (TSO), Ontario College of Teachers. "Together, the legislation and regulations will provide the College with an effective governance structure that will serve as a model for self-regulation in Ontario."

"We are pleased with the regulations as they enable the College to enter its next phase of regulatory evolution: recruitment," says Dr. Derek Haime, OCT, Registrar & CEO, Ontario College of Teachers. "We look forward to working with a record number of Ontario Certified Teachers and members of the public with diverse expertise, knowledge and perspectives to regulate the teaching profession."

The regulations informing our governance structure – approved by the TSO and the Lieutenant Governor in Council – include:

Candidate eligibility criteria based on core competencies

Two-year terms of office

Strengthened conflict of interest, oath of office and disqualification requirements.

For the first time in the College's 25-year history, there will be an equal number of licensed educators and members of the public on Council, and on statutory and regulatory committees. Future Council and committee members will be appointed based on specified selection and eligibility criteria, needed to do the job, and reflecting the geographic, linguistic, and diverse perspectives of Ontario.

The application process

The College will launch its application platform on August 16, 2021 and seeks to recruit more than 100 individuals to Council, committees and adjudicative rosters. The online application will be available at oct.ca until September 30, 2021.

Why governance matters

Much like accounting, nursing, and engineering, teaching is a regulated profession. Only licensed professionals — Ontario Certified Teachers (OCTs) — can teach in the province's publicly funded elementary and secondary schools. In Ontario, there are more than two million students attending these schools. The College's governing Council and committees ensure the College meets its mandate of protecting students and ensuring their well-being.

About the governance transition

The College conducted an independent review of its governance structure in 2018 as part of its commitment to continuous improvement. The report provided 37 recommendations to improve the College's governance structure. The majority of those recommendations were adopted by the College's former Council, and many were incorporated in legislative amendments to the College's Act, which were approved by the Ontario Legislature in 2020.

About the College

The Ontario College of Teachers licenses, governs, and regulates the profession of teaching in the public interest. It sets standards of practice and ethical standards, conducts disciplinary hearings, and accredits teacher education programs affecting more than 232,000 members in publicly funded schools and institutions across Ontario. The College is Canada's largest self-regulatory body.

