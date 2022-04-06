New Refuelling Options for Drivers Along Trans-Canada Highway

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is supporting Newfoundland and Labrador with more options to drive cleaner, helping Canadians and industry transition to a net-zero future.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a more than $1-million investment in Newfoundland Power Inc. for the takeCHARGE network to install 38 electric vehicles (EV) chargers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment (EVAFIDI) and Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). All chargers will be accessible to the public by November 2022. Newfoundland Power Inc. also contributed more than $1.9 million, bringing the total project cost to more than $3 million.

Since 2015, Canada has invested $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers along Canada's highway systems, as well as chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. Federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV. The recently announced Emission Reduction Plan is providing a historic investment of over $3 billion in additional zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV)-related funding to help Canada achieve its ambitious sale targets and further reduce emissions from the sector. This investment includes $400 million in additional funding for ZEV charging stations in support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 ZEV chargers to Canada's network. Canada's Infrastructure Bank will also invest $500 million in large-scale ZEV charging and refueling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And, just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're giving Canadians cleaner transportation options to get to where they need to go by making electric vehicle infrastructure more accessible. Investments like the ones announced today in Newfoundland and Labrador will put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"We're excited to be installing these chargers over the coming months. This funding will increase the EV charging network, which helps to eliminate the range barrier to owning an EV in our province. These chargers are placed in strategic locations to ensure that EV drivers will be able to venture into new areas and will also encourage more people to make the switch to electric."

Byron Chubbs

Vice President, Engineering and Energy Supply, Newfoundland Power

"Since the province's first fast-charging network came online last year, we have seen continued interest and growth in electric vehicles throughout our province. Increasing access to chargers around the island and in Labrador helps make EV ownership a realistic option for people in the province while also supporting a greener future for Newfoundland and Labrador."

Jennifer Williams

President and CEO, Newfoundland & Labrador Hydro

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 136,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicles.

