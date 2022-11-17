New real estate project in the heart of the Centropolis complex in Laval: a unique concept for a colourful and dynamic community!

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Three renowned business partners - Cominar, Cogir Real Estate and Divco - are very proud to announce the launch of a mixed-use real estate project consisting of 363 rental apartments on a lot of more than 160,000 sq. ft., located along Daniel-Johnson Boulevard in Laval, in the vibrant Centropolis complex.

This daring project will offer more than 40,000 sq. ft. of green space, which will be developed responsibly to reduce the presence of heat islands in the area. In addition, the first floor will include a commercial space for local businesses that will complement the abundant supply already available. The project's contemporary and distinctive architecture was thoughtfully developed by the firm Forme Studio Architecture, in partnership with the designer Frédéric Clairoux for the design of the interior spaces.

Some information on the real estate project:

Mostra Centropolis

Under the banner Mostra Centropolis, the project will be composed of two towers of 193 and 170 units, twelve and fifteen storeys high respectively. Featuring elaborate common spaces, Mostra will house a large and inviting lobby, a spacious gym, a refreshing indoor pool, a huge community kitchen, co-working spaces, children's play areas, an urban chalet and a spectacular rooftop terrace. There will also be plenty of indoor parking, storage and bicycle spaces.

Coming soon to a location near you!

Reservations for Mostra rentals are expected to begin in the fall of 2023.

Sign up now to stay informed: https://mostracentropolis.ca/

An ideal location

Located in the heart of Laval, the project will be served by major roads and will be very accessible. Framed by St-Martin and Chomedey boulevards and by the Laurentian (15) and Jean-Noël-Lavoie (440) highways, the project will be at the center of the action.

The proximity to schools and the abundance of surrounding services will facilitate active travel, on foot or by bicycle. Public transportation, with numerous bus routes intersecting the area, will allow for quick connections to the major centres of attraction.

In addition, there are many local businesses and plenty of entertainment: Carrefour Laval, the Cosmodôme and the future Laval Aquatic Centre (currently under construction) are located next to the site.

Centropolis: a sought-after lifestyle

Centropolis offers a unique experience. In addition to being a place of gastronomy, entertainment, shopping and business, Centropolis is unique, inclusive and lively. It regularly brings together thousands of people. It is a place to work, meet, have fun and live, thanks to an exceptional range of services. In addition, in the summer, pedestrian promenades, a central square, an illuminated fountain and an original vegetable garden enliven the area and contribute to creating a resolutely urban atmosphere that appeals to the various lifestyles of the clientele.

A new address not to be missed

The rental office will soon be located right across from the construction site in the Centropolis shopping center. The address is 1799 Av. Pierre-Péladeau, Laval, QC H7T 2Y5, Canada

ABOUT COMINAR

Founded in 1965, Cominar is one of the largest real estate owners and managers in Quebec. Driven by our values and expertise, our mission is to create modern, distinctive living environments across our portfolio of office, retail and mixed-use properties. With assets that have high densification potential and are strategically located near major transit routes, our ambition is to build forward-looking communities that will reshape the urban landscape and positively impact the development of the communities in which we operate. Our proximity-driven philosophy guides our daily actions and allows us to make our properties enticing and inviting destinations. www.cominar.com

ABOUT COGIR REAL ESTATE

Incorporated in 1995, Cogir Real Estate employs close to 8,000 people who are passionate about real estate. With our constant desire to give purpose to real estate, we strive to maintain a human focus, to create and to excel in our quest to design living environments that are pleasant, functional and a reflection of their occupants. Our team manages over 345 properties throughout Canada and the United States. We oversee 5 million square feet of commercial property and 40,000 housing units, including more than 110 privately owned seniors' residences. The Cogir Foundation supports projects and causes involving four major domains, namely youth, seniors, cultural diversity and the environment. www.cogir.net

ABOUT DIVCO

Founded over 55 years ago, Divco continues to thrive as one of Quebec's leading general contractors, known for its consistent track record of creating enduring, adaptable and high-quality projects. Divco designs, builds, develops, and finances construction projects for some of Canada's most recognizable companies and private investors, with accomplishments to date totalling over 50 million square feet of new construction and large-scale renovation mandates. Over the years, Divco has successfully delivered industrial, commercial, institutional, hotel, retail, and multi-residential buildings, including specialized "Mission Critical" and LEED-certified category projects. www.divco.ca

