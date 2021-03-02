New real estate investment firm, Forest Gate, launches in Ontario

Industry veterans Daniel Marinovic and Frank DelZotto to serve as CEO, CFO respectively

VAUGHAN, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Forest Gate Financial Corp. today announces the formation of Forest Gate, a new boutique private equity, private debt and real estate investment firm. To lead this new venture, the Board has appointed Daniel Marinovic as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, and Frank DelZotto as Chief Financial Officer and Partner.

Forest Gate aims to become a leader in the delivery of premium risk adjusted returns. Through its sponsorship, it is uniquely positioned to respond to market growth, providing investors with singular insight and access to impactful investment opportunities – each held to clearly defined environmental, social and corporate governance goals.

"Daniel and Frank are both industry leaders with extensive track records in sourcing, investing in, developing and managing real estate across all asset classes," said Nicholas Fidei on behalf of Forest Gate. "Their tremendous knowledge, experience and understanding of the landscape is an invaluable resource for our group."

Prior to Forest Gate, Daniel Marinovic served as Chief Development Officer with Dream Unlimited (TSX: DRM) a leading Canadian developer and asset manager with $8 billion in assets under management. His responsibilities spanned all aspects of the organization including finance, development, construction, and operations. Daniel was also Vice-President of Finance with First Gulf, the commercial arm of Great Gulf, one of Canada's most recognized home building and development organizations. In his career, Daniel has spent 20 years leading high-profile, complex real estate development and investment projects in municipalities across the country. Daniel is on the Board of Directors of Toronto Artscape Foundation and volunteers his time with a number of other industry and non-profit organizations.

Frank DelZotto, CPA, CA, brings more than three decades of successful entrepreneurial and accounting experience to Forest Gate. For the past 20 years, he served as Senior Equity Partner at BDO Canada LLP providing advisory services to prominent Canadian real estate families and organizations, with direct experience in land development projects. Frank compliments his work experience with rewarding roles as past Board Member and Chair of both the United Way of York Region and the Markham Board of Trade.

About Forest Gate Financial Corp

Forest Gate Financial Corp . ("Forest Gate") is a boutique real estate private equity, private debt and advisory investment firm that specializes in delivering premium risk-adjusted returns through active and insightful advisory that contributes to prosperous and healthy communities for all. Forest Gate companies are registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as an exempt market dealer and with the Financial Securities Regulatory Authority of Ontario as a registered mortgage administrator and mortgage broker.

