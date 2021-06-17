New Radio Show Helps Parents Guide Teens and Young Adults Into Post-Pandemic World

Where Parents Talk launches weekly broadcast expanding award-winning brand's media platform

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The challenge of parenting teens and young adults through the pandemic may well be eclipsed by parenting them back into a post-COVID world. An estimated 2 million Canadians , mostly between 18-24, moved back into their parents' homes as a result of COVID-19. Research also shows that 75 per cent of mental illness manifests by age 24, with suicide listed as the leading cause of death in 15 to 24-year-olds, making parenting in this age group more difficult than ever. A new weekly radio show aims to help.

Debuting July 17, 2021 on 105.9 The Region, Where Parents Talk with Lianne Castelino will tackle parenting with a fresh twist --- exploring practical, proactive, evidence-based solutions and actionable advice --- through relevant news, views and tips from other parents, and continued conversation via digital channels.

"Building a trusted, inclusive community of support for parents has been our mission since day one," says Lianne Castelino, founder of Where Parents Talk, producer of award-winning Canadian resources over its 18-year history. "I'm honoured that 105.9 The Region will further help inspire and inform parents while providing an empathetic ear as they navigate an uncertain world --- with confidence and optimism."

"Educating parents and advocating for them has never been more critical, and Lianne's body of work in this field is truly impressive," says Debra McLaughlin, General Manager, 105.9 The Region. "If the past year has taught us anything, it is how interdependent we are. We are delighted to add this important topic to our line-up of local, relevant talk programming. Giving a voice to what matters to our audience furthers our station's vision of bringing people together in a spirit of collaboration, compassion and care."

Headquartered in one of Canada's fastest growing regions, 105.9 The Region reaches close to one million listeners across the Greater Toronto Area in the average week.

Where Parents Talk with Lianne Castelino will air on Saturday mornings at 10:30.

Parents across Canada can access episodes via podcast, available on demand at 1059theregion.com and whereparentstalk.com .

ABOUT WHEREPARENTSTALK.COM

An award-winning digital community of parents --- educating, inspiring and empowering other parents --- with trusted information and practical advice.

SOURCE Where Parents Talk

