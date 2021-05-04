BANFF, AB, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Alberta. Supporting public transportation infrastructure during this extraordinary time will help create jobs, support local economies, and make our communities healthier, more inclusive and more resilient.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, the Government of Canada's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Ric McIver, Alberta's Minister of Transportation and Municipal Affairs, announced funding for the construction of a pedestrian-cyclist bridge in Banff and the addition of a low-floor bus to the City of Cold Lake's fleet. These projects will increase accessibility and encourage sustainable modes of transportation.

Pedestrian-cyclist bridge

Building a bridge for active transportation over the Bow River in Banff will help residents and visitors reach the public transit system more easily by foot or by bike and will further encourage sustainable modes of transportation throughout Banff, the Bow Valley, and Banff National Park. The new bridge will enhance pedestrian and cyclist connectivity between downtown and principal visitor attractions and residences on the south side of the Bow River. It will also will help reduce traffic on the vehicle bridge by promoting active transportation.

The Government of Canada is investing $2.2 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. This funding is conditional on fully satisfying environmental assessment requirements and consultations with Indigenous groups.

Additionally, the Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission and the Pauw Foundation are also contributing to this project, $800,000 and $2.5 million respectively.

Transit fleet enhancement

This project involves purchasing an additional low-floor bus, with video surveillance, to replace two older buses. It will make public transit more accessible for users with mobility challenges and will contribute to modernizing the City of Cold Lake's transit service. The project will also help the City continue to lower greenhouse gas emissions through increased fuel efficiency.

The Government of Canada is investing $260,000 in this project through PTIS, and the City of Cold Lake is contributing $390,000.

Quotes

"Upgrading public transit fleets and building more transportation infrastructure will encourage Canadians to choose greener and healthier ways to get around. Today's announcement is a win-win: for Albertans and for the environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and the Government of Canada's Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Alberta's communities told us they needed help to build needed infrastructure and create jobs at the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding will make transit more accessible and better connected with tourism and recreation, while supporting dozens of good-paying construction-related jobs for Albertans. Partnerships with other levels of government to stimulate our economy are important to keeping us on the road to economic recovery."

The Honourable Ric McIver, Alberta's Minister of Transportation and Municipal Affairs

"The pedestrian bridge will provide a much-needed connection over the Bow River for Roam Public Transit users who are accessing transit routes on both sides of the river. With better transit connections, and a convenient pedestrian and cyclist path, we're confident this project will help residents and visitors move throughout Banff without the use of a private vehicle."

Martin Bean, Chief Administrative Officer, Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission

"We are thrilled that a second pedestrian bridge will become a reality for Banff. The bridge will expand our trail network, provide vehicle-free access to more recreational corners of the park, and enhance our vision for a more cyclist and pedestrian friendly community. As a significant supporter of active lifestyles and mountain recreation in Banff, the Wim & Nancy Pauw Foundation is excited to be a stakeholder in this partnership."

Cathy Geisler, Executive Director, Wim & Nancy Pauw Foundation

"The City of Cold Lake is growing and thousands of people rely on our transit service to get them where they need to go. This new, low-floor bus enhances our fleet and ensures our residents have a safe, reliable and accessible way to get around the City. It allows us to phase out our older, less-efficient buses and replace them with cleaner-burning vehicles that pollute less and are better for the environment. It's a win-win situation, and we're thankful for the matching funds through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program."

His Worship Craig Copeland, Mayor of Cold Lake

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. In Alberta , the Government of Canada has invested more than $5 billion in 352 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

, the Government of has invested more than in 352 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. In February 2021 , the federal government announced $14.9 billion for public transit projects over the next eight years, including $3 billion per year in permanent funding for Canadian communities beginning in 2026-27. In March 2021 , the Government of Canada announced $400 million of this funding will go towards active transportation to help build new and expanded networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

