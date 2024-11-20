New provincial funding enables CommunitiCare Health to increase interprofessional primary care access for 3,500 West Toronto residents

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - CommunitiCare Health (CommunitiCare) is expanding its interprofessional team-based primary care services thanks to $1.32 million in new annual funding from the Ontario Ministry of Health and the Government of Ontario.

As a first-of-its-kind agency in Ontario created in 2021, CommunitiCare Health offers primary care services and core provincially funded community health and support services through a single organization.

The new funding for primary care means CommunitiCare will take on 3,500 additional clients over the next year. This includes access to medical doctors and nurse practitioners for 2,000 new clients, and allied health services—such as mental health support, physical rehabilitation, foot care, and dietary counseling—for 1,500 new clients.

"Our government is making record investments to ensure everyone who wants to have a primary care provider can connect to one," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "While there is more work to do, through this investment, our government is giving 3,500 more people across West Toronto the opportunity to connect to high-quality primary care, close to home."

Creating CommunitiCare Health demonstrates how a single provincially funded agency can be established under existing provincial funding envelopes and regulations and offer a full range of community health services - primary care, community support for seniors, home care, and community mental health and supportive housing services – from a single agency.

"The new funding allows us to expand access to primary care and community health and support services through a single point of contact. We deeply appreciate the $1.3 million investment which strengthens our model of care and enables us to serve more people in our community, helping them stay healthy and supported at home" said Tariq Asmi, President and CEO, CommunitiCare Health.

Bringing a full range of community health and support services into a single agency makes it easier for Ontarians to access primary care that is actively coordinated with complementary community health services.

"We are grateful to the Government of Ontario for investing in our new approach to delivering comprehensive community health care," said Rachel Conway, Chair of the Board. "This funding allows us to provide interprofessional primary care to West Toronto residents who currently lack access, while also strengthening our collaboration with local hospitals and other providers to help people stay healthy and happy at home."

To become a client of CommunitiCare Health, please visit www.communiticare.org or call 416-855-1066. Please note that all new clients are prioritized based on need.

Quotes:

"The expansion of our primary care team means we can make an even greater impact on client care, providing more access to high-quality, holistic care. The addition of new providers, each bringing unique expertise, strengthens both our team and the interprofessional care we deliver."

Hannah Boyd, Primary Care Nurse Practitioner at CommunitiCare Health

"CommunitiCare Health helping 3,500 people to access its primary care team will bring meaningful benefits to our neighborhood. People can now receive the medical care they need, along with services like physiotherapy, without having to travel far or worry about insurance."

Catherine Beckett, West Toronto resident, CommunitiCare Health client

About CommunitiCare Health

CommunitiCare Health is a community health care and support services agency formed through the recent amalgamation of Regeneration Community Services, Storefront Humber Inc., and The Four Villages Community Health Centre.

We offer a full range of interprofessional team-based primary health care, community support services for seniors and individuals with disabilities, home care, and community mental health and addiction services, including case management and supportive housing, all within a single, publicly funded and fully accountable organization.

Model of Care

Having interprofessional primary care and a full range of community health care and support services within one organization allows us to better serve our clients with actively coordinated care and supports and creates the capacity to take direct referrals from external Primary Care Practices (PCP) for their patients with chronic health challenges, while they remain rostered with their own PCP.

Providing comprehensive care for both primary and community health needs helps prevent unnecessary emergency department visits and reduces pressure on the acute health care system.

To learn more about CommunitiCare Health, please visit www.communiticare.org.

