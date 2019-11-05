New Program Transitions Individuals Living with HIV/AIDS out of Toronto's Emergency Shelter System

Construction is complete at Fife House's Huntley Transitional Housing Program

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Fife House Foundation has proudly announced the opening of the Huntley Transitional Housing Program. Located in a newly renovated historic facility on Huntley Street, the program welcomed its first clients in late August.

The Huntley Transitional Housing Program is an innovative approach to providing support for individuals living with HIV/AIDS who are in, or are entering, the City of Toronto's emergency shelter system. The 20-bed facility provides crucial housing, clinical care and intensive case management supports, focused on the successful transition of clients from shelter living into supportive or permanent housing solutions.

A fully integrated approach to housing and health care, Fife House has partnered with the Toronto Central LHIN, The City of Toronto, Habitat Services, Inner City Family Health Team and Inner City Health Associates to provide a holistic and comprehensive service that addresses the complex health and social needs of this highly marginalized client population. The program aims to improve care and outcomes of clients and significantly reduce preventable hospital and shelter stays through the provision of wrap-around, client-centered supports, that are cost effective, efficient and that increase quality of life and client capacity to live independently in our community.

Fife House Foundation's Capital Campaign for the project raised more than $1.8 million in private and public contributions and an additional $250,000 in in-kind donations. The building was thoughtfully designed to accommodate this new program by architects at HOK and was built by TGA-ARS. Among the campaign's major funders and donors are the Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, City of Toronto, Clark Family Foundation, TD Bank Group, BMO Financial Group, The Rotary Club of Toronto, Toronto Central Local Health Integration Network and Noble. An opening ceremony was held on Monday, November 4th.

About Fife House Foundation

Fife House is Canada's largest provider of supportive residential programming and housing services for individuals and families living with HIV/AIDS. Fife House has 190 units serving more than 300 residents, and another 300 clients are supported each year in Fife House's Homeless Outreach Program. While this is significant, it is estimated that the Greater Toronto Area has 18,000 people living with HIV/AIDS, and these are only those individuals who are aware of their status. This represents approximately 25% of all cases in Canada. Today, Fife House provides 80% of the dedicated supportive housing available to people living with HIV/AIDS in Toronto.

