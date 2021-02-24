New program to create huge increase in PSW training at Ontario's colleges

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The new accelerated training program for personal support workers (PSWs) announced today by the provincial government will produce a huge increase in the PSW training at Ontario's colleges.

"This is a major step in filling the demand for more personal support workers," said Linda Franklin, the president and CEO of Colleges Ontario. "This will strengthen the quality of care throughout Ontario and bolster the fight against COVID-19."

The Ontario government announced funding today for an accelerated program that will cover students' tuition and other expenses. The accelerated program starts April 5 and allows participants to graduate with full credentials within six months.

The program will begin accepting applications in early March. The added enrolment is expected to result in over 8,000 PSW graduates by this fall.

The accelerated program allows students to fulfil the program requirements more quickly by increasing the number of study hours per week.

It will use a hybrid model that combines online learning with in-person practical experience. Students in the program will complete courses online and participate in laboratory classes available at the colleges and in care settings.

Students in the accelerated program will be available to volunteer at long-term care homes and other settings early in the program and available for paid work placements after three months.

Graduates will enter the workforce at the end of six months. The standard PSW programs at colleges take eight months to complete.

"We're proud of the excellent quality of care delivered by our college graduates," Franklin said. "We were pleased to collaborate with the government to enhance the support for so many of our most vulnerable citizens."

