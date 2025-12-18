TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Colleges Ontario has appointed Maureen Adamson as its next president and chief executive officer, following serving in the position on an interim basis over the past year.

Adamson will lead the organization representing Ontario's 24 public colleges at a time of significant financial pressure, rising demand for applied training and growing competition for skilled talent. Her appointment comes as colleges continue to seek sustainable provincial funding, stronger workforce-development partnerships and expanded training capacity across the province.

During her interim tenure, Adamson helped unify member colleges around shared priorities and supported more coordinated advocacy at Queen's Park. In a message to the Fleming College community, she said her focus remains on ensuring provincial decisions reflect local needs and strengthen the public college system.

"As I transition into this role, my priority is to advocate for our public colleges and build a deep understanding of the value colleges bring to our communities, our economy and our province," Adamson said. "That means advocating for sustainable funding, advancing workforce development and ensuring institutions continue to deliver the skilled graduates our communities rely on."

Adamson brings more than three decades of leadership experience across government, post-secondary education and the not-for-profit sector. Her previous roles include Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Deputy Minister responsible for the Status of Women, CEO of the Michener Institute, and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. She has also served in senior governance positions, including Chair of the Scarborough Health Network and Vice-Chair of the Toronto Transit Commission.

Glenn Vollebregt, former chair of Colleges Ontario and president and CEO of St. Lawrence College, welcomed the appointment.

"Maureen has been a steady hand and a unifying voice throughout her interim term. Her experience, integrity and collaborative style will continue to strengthen the college sector."

Ann Marie Vaughan, current chair of Colleges Ontario and president and CEO of Humber Polytechnic, said Adamson's appointment positions the organization well for the future.

"Maureen's appointment is welcome news for our sector and comes at an important time. She brings the clarity, steadiness and vision we need as we navigate a rapidly changing landscape. Maureen is an exceptional leader who understands what colleges require to support students, employers and communities. Her ability to bring people together around shared priorities has already made a meaningful impact and I'm confident that her continued leadership will guide our sector forward in the years ahead."

Adamson assumes the permanent role effective January 1, 2026.

