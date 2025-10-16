Awards recognize alumni driving innovation and opportunity across the province

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Colleges Ontario, in partnership with the government of Ontario, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Premier's Awards for college graduates and the Minister's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards celebrate the accomplishments of college graduates and leaders whose work has strengthened Ontario's post-secondary system, economy, industries and communities.

The Premier's Awards recognize outstanding college graduates in seven categories who have made significant contributions to their fields and communities.

The Minister's Lifetime Achievement Award, established in 2005, honours individuals who have made long-term, transformative contributions to Ontario's college system.

THE 2025 RECIPIENTS ARE:

Premier's Award for Community Advancement:

Jeremy Burns , Durham College -- Police constable, first class, Toronto Police Service

Aaron Dale, Durham College -- Military veterans wellness program co-ordinator, Toronto Police Service

Premier's Award for Cultural and Creative Achievement:

Solomon King, Georgian College -- Owner and principal designer, Stone Artisan Studios

Premier's Award for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development:

Mia Pearson, Humber Polytechnic -- Serial entrepreneur and pioneer in Canadian public relations

Premier's Award for Francophone Outreach:

Xavier Brassard-Bédard, Collège La Cité -- CEO, Télévision française de l'Ontario (TFO)

Premier's Award for Health Care and Community Well-being:

Megan Walker, Conestoga College -- Founder and CEO, WeeCare Pediatric Home Health Care

Premier's Award for STEM Innovation:

Walter LaPlante, St. Clair College -- Controls and industrial connectivity supervisor, stamping engineering, Ford Motor Company

Premier's Award for Workforce and Skilled Trades Advancement:

Patrick Moore, St. Lawrence College -- Program manager, Amor Construction

Minister's Lifetime Achievement Award:

Linda Franklin – former president and CEO of Colleges Ontario

The awards will be presented at a special, invitation-only event in Toronto on November 24, 2025.

"Ontario has the best workers in the world, and our college graduates are helping grow that workforce every day," said Premier Doug Ford. "Congratulations to these recipients who are leading innovation, creating jobs and strengthening communities in every corner of our province. We're proud to recognize their achievements and the vital role they play in building Ontario's future."

"Leaders in the college sector have dedicated their lives to strengthening our province by preparing Ontario students for success, and Linda Franklin is no exception," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Her innovative leadership has improved access and opportunities for learners across the province, leaving an everlasting mark on Ontario's college sector."

"Ontario's colleges are proud to celebrate this year's outstanding graduates and to honour Linda Franklin's legacy of leadership," said Maureen Adamson, president and CEO of Colleges Ontario. "These awards show how a college education transforms lives and helps build Ontario's future."

QUICK FACTS

The Premier's Awards for college graduates were established in 1992 to mark the 25th anniversary of Ontario's college system.

The Minister's Lifetime Achievement Award was created in 2005 to recognize individuals who have made enduring contributions to Ontario's college sector.

Recipients are selected from nominations submitted by Ontario's 24 public colleges.

The awards are administered by Colleges Ontario in partnership with the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security.

In 2023–24, about 86 per cent of Ontario college graduates were employed within six months of graduation, and 92 per cent of employers were satisfied or very satisfied with the graduates they hired.

