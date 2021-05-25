New president and governing Council introduced at the 99th Annual General Meeting of Ontario engineering regulator

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), the licensing and regulating body for professional engineers and engineering in the province, installed Christian Bellini, P.Eng., FEC, as its 102nd president during its virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on May 15.

Mr. Bellini has over 25 years of experience working and volunteering in the engineering field. He began his engineering career in 1995 at a small structural engineering firm called Blackwell. Today, he is a principal at the same firm, now with a staff of 60 with offices in Toronto, Waterloo, Victoria and Halifax, and an international portfolio of projects. His volunteer career at PEO began in 2005, when he joined the Experience Requirements Committee, serving in later years as vice chair and chair. Over the years, he has served on (and in some cases chaired) many of PEO's regulatory committees and task forces. In 2018, he was appointed to the board of directors of Engineers Canada and currently also sits on Engineers Canada's Canadian Engineering Qualifications Board.

At its AGM, PEO also introduced its Council for the 2021-2022 term. The eight women and 18 men on the new Council will govern PEO's 91,000 licence and certificate holders, and regulate professional engineering in Ontario to serve and protect the public interest.

The new leadership group includes province-wide representation from a wide array of sectors, including the business community, industry, academe and government. The composition and operation of Council is dictated by Regulation 941 under the Professional Engineers Act. Most councillors are elected by PEO's licence holders. Currently, eight councillors are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, three of whom are not professional engineers.

PEO's 2021-2022 Council includes:

Christian Bellini, P.Eng., FEC

President Nick Colucci, P.Eng., FEC

President-elect Marisa Sterling, P.Eng., FEC

Past President Marilyn Spink, P.Eng.

Vice President (elected) Chantal Chiddle, P.Eng., FEC

Vice President (appointed)





Michael Chan, P.Eng., FEC

Councillor-at-Large Leila Notash, PhD, P.Eng., FEC

Councillor-at-Large Pat Quinn, PhD, P.Eng., FEC

Councillor-at-Large





Luc Roberge, P.Eng., FEC

Northern Region Councillor Ramesh Subramanian, PhD, P.Eng., FEC

Northern Region Councillor





Chantal Chiddle, P.Eng., FEC

Eastern Region Councillor Randy Walker, P.Eng., FEC

Eastern Region Councillor





Peter Cushman, P.Eng.

East Central Region Councillor Christopher Chahine, P.Eng., PMP, SSBBP

East Central Region Councillor





Lisa MacCumber, P.Eng., FEC

West Central Region Councillor James J. Chisholm, P.Eng., FEC

West Central Region Councillor Peter Broad, P.Eng., FEC

Western Region Councillor Susan MacFarlane, MSc, PhD, P.Eng.

Western Region Councillor





Arjan Arenja, P.Eng., MBA

Lieutenant Governor Appointee Robert Brunet, P.Eng.

Lieutenant Governor Appointee Todd Bruyere, P.Eng.

Lieutenant Governor Appointee Lorne Cutler, P.Eng., MBA

Lieutenant Governor Appointee Andy Dryland, C.E.T.

Lieutenant Governor Appointee Qadira C. Jackson Kouakou, BA, BSW, LLB

Lieutenant Governor Appointee Scott Schelske, P.Eng., FEC

Lieutenant Governor Appointee Sherlock Sung

Lieutenant Governor Appointee

About Professional Engineers Ontario

Under the authority of the Professional Engineers Act, PEO governs over 91,000 licence and certificate holders and regulates professional engineering in Ontario. PEO's mission is to regulate and advance the practice of engineering to protect the public interest. Its vision is to be the trusted leader in professional self-regulation. Professional engineering safeguards life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment. Professional engineers can be identified by the P.Eng. after their names. Holders of limited licences can be identified by LEL or LET after their names.

SOURCE Professional Engineers Ontario

For further information: Duff McCutcheon, Manager, Communications, Tel: 416-840-1068; 800-339-3716, ext.1068, Cell: 416-797-8175, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.peo.on.ca

