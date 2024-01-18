NEW PODCAST BY A CANADIAN FERTILITY PHYSICIAN DEBUTS JANUARY 17, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Dr. Kaajal Abrol, a fertility physician in Toronto, Canada, is thrilled to announce her new podcast, Fertility Doc Talk (https://www.kaajalabrolmd.com/podcast). Fertility Doc Talk, a podcast about fertility and infertility, is aimed at all people of reproductive age, those who are trying to conceive as well as those who simply want to learn about fertility and reproductive health. It provides reliable health information from a fertility doctor.

Fertility Doc Talk podcast (CNW Group/Kaajal Abrol, MD)

Fertility Doc Talk generated a ton of buzz after its trailer was released last week and is off to a hot start with its first episode diving into the menstrual cycle being released on January 17, 2024.

Dr. Kaajal Abrol says, "It has been an amazing experience creating this podcast. I want to share my expertise and knowledge with the public, so they can feel empowered about their reproductive health and make informed decisions about their fertility."

To listen to the most recent episode of the show, check out Fertility Doc Talk on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/fertility-doc-talk/id1725032248) or Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/4lbKGkOptt7U679PxSzJH3?si=4a0707b92c79438e).

About Fertility Doc Talk

Fertility Doc Talk is a podcast dedicated to fertility and reproductive health, hosted by Dr. Kaajal Abrol. Dr. Abrol is a fertility specialist in Toronto, Canada, board certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI). Fertility Doc Talk aims to educate listeners about fertility and destigmatize infertility.

