New Pet Poll data reveals which gifts pet parents are likely to get their fur baby this holiday season

Pet parents are also increasingly including their pets in holiday celebrations. Get them ready for the occasion with special outfits like the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Elf Pet Costume. For those chilly days at home, help your pet get cozy by the fireplace in a Merry & Bright™ Holiday Knitted Penguin Pet Sweater and the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Tree Hut Pet Bed.

Of course, not every pet appreciates a complete outfit, holiday accessories like the Merry & Bright™ Holiday "Believe" Santa Pet Bandana, the colourful Merry & Bright™ Holiday Tie Collar, or the twinkling Merry & Bright™ Holiday Naughty & Nice Cat Collar are equally merry ways to get dressed up for any party. And to get your pet's attention during the photo op, try squeaking the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Bite Shield Candy Cane Dog Toy.

PetSmart is also giving pet parents the chance to give back while they shop with PetSmart's Philanthropic Collection. Shoppers can choose from an adorable plush dog, cat, bunny, lamb or unicorn, complete with a squeaker that will delight pets and kids alike. Ten per cent of the purchase price of any Chance and Friends stuffed toy will be donated to PetSmart Charities of Canada to fund animal-assisted therapy programs at children's hospitals.

Santa Claus is Coming … to PetSmart!

This year, PetSmart is hosting a series of free in-store events to further celebrate the season. On Nov. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. local time, the national in-store Holiday Gift Giving Event will feature seasonal samples, an opportunity to test out new toys, exclusive offers and even activities like dog cookie decorating.

Sample Saturday takes place on Dec. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. local time, letting dogs and cats sample treats to make sure they'll be the perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays.

During two weekends in December, PetSmart is making special arrangements with Santa Claus himself. Saint Nick will visit PetSmart stores nationwide for free photos and festivities on Dec. 14-15 and again on Dec. 21-22, from noon to 4 p.m. local time. Remember to download the PetSmart app to check into the event for 100 free Treats points and to use fun photo filters to use during the event!

For more information about holiday products and activities at PetSmart, visit petsmart.ca.

*Survey methodology

A total of 1,600 pet owners were surveyed—800 dog owners and 800 cat owners by DART Insight and Communications Inc. Using a Bayesian Credibility Interval, the national combined pet owner's results are deemed to be accurate to +/- 2.8%, 19 times out of 20; dog and cat owners weighted to 800 sample each are deemed to be accurate to +/- 4.0, 19 times out of 20. A copy of the analysis and data are available at http://dartincom.ca/polls/.

