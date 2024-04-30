New Patented Instant Insight Software Revolutionizes Data Interaction for Utilities

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - SmartWorks, a division of Harris Computer Systems ("Harris"), a fully owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX:CSU), proudly announces the new release of its patented Instant Insight software, revolutionizing data interaction and making data analysis accessible to a wide range of utility personnel regardless of technical expertise.

Instant Insight enables users to ask questions of their data in everyday language and also allows easy reporting with business intelligence tools. It is designed to boost efficiency across utility departments and delivers unparalleled benefits:

Unlocking Untapped Analyses for Leaders : Grant executives and management immediate access to comprehensive data analysis, without the need to distract technical personnel.

Grant executives and management immediate access to comprehensive data analysis, without the need to distract technical personnel. Greater Effectiveness for IT/Analysts: Streamline database query generation with accurate terms and precise syntax, empowering analysts to provide faster, high-quality data responses and devote more focus to value-added tasks.

Streamline database query generation with accurate terms and precise syntax, empowering analysts to provide faster, high-quality data responses and devote more focus to value-added tasks. Empowering Customer Service Personnel: Unveil customer traits, and equip frontline staff with vital information for exceptional support.

Unveil customer traits, and equip frontline staff with vital information for exceptional support. Defining Service Strategies: Explore customer segments and consumption patterns to help define the best rates and strategies.

Explore customer segments and consumption patterns to help define the best rates and strategies. Fast Analyses for Operations: Accelerate decision-making and proactive planning with rapid analysis of services and deeper understanding of the distribution network.

Instant Insight isn't just another AI tool—it encompasses essential supporting functions that make AI accessible and usable for utilities of all sizes. With a robust security framework, continuous improvement mechanisms, and a commitment to transparency and control, the SmartWorks software makes utilities' data strategy future-proof.

"Our goal with Instant Insight is to remove barriers and make data analysis available to anyone." said Tim Berson, Director of Products & Research at SmartWorks. "AI holds immense power but often operates like a black box. We provide transparency into what the solution is doing, and give the users control. Users train the solution to improve continuously, just by using it. Plus utilities benefit from the collective training of the industry community, without compromising security or privacy."

With Instant Insight, utilities can swiftly adapt to changing market dynamics, optimize resource allocation, and proactively address emerging challenges. Through cutting-edge analytics in a patented framework geared to usability, SmartWorks is not just changing how we handle data; but also ushering in a new era of efficient and sustainable utility operations.

For more information, visit HarrisSmartWorks.com .

About SmartWorks: SmartWorks is the data-driven intelligence engine of Harris Utilities, a division of N. Harris Computer Corporation and its parent company, Constellation Software, a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (CSU) which serves over 125,000 customers in over 100 countries.

#WeAreHarris

SOURCE Harris Utilities

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Blair Bryce, Marketing Manager, +1 (613) 706-7240, [email protected]