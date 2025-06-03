New Partnership: UE Systems & perma Launch Groundbreaking Lubrication Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ --perma, the global leader in single-point lubrication systems, has joined forces with UE Systems, the world's leading provider of ultrasonic technology for predictive maintenance, to redefine industrial lubrication. Central to this strategic partnership is the launch of the UltraTrak VARIO, a new solution within the OnTrak Wireless ecosystem. This advanced, wireless system leverages ultrasonic sensors to enable both time-based and condition-based lubrication by capturing real-time asset health data. The result: a new benchmark in operational efficiency, equipment reliability, and maintenance automation.

Solving the Root Cause of Bearing Failures

Improper lubrication is one of the leading causes of premature bearing failure, often resulting in unplanned downtime, equipment damage, and lost productivity. Achieving proper lubrication is not only time-consuming—it requires specialized skill and careful consideration of variables such as load, speed, temperature, and grease type. In fact, overgreasing can be just as damaging as insufficient lubrication. The UltraTrak VARIO, as part of the OnTrak Wireless system, addresses these challenges by automating lubrication based on real-time bearing condition. This advancement in predictive maintenance eliminates guesswork, minimizes human error, and ensures optimal lubrication—boosting equipment reliability, reducing maintenance costs, and maximizing uptime in complex industrial environments.

UltraTrak VARIO, as part of the OnTrak Wireless automates lubrication tasks across expansive factory environments, reducing or even eliminating manual preventive lubrication maintenance tasks. Even with hundreds of lubrication points, operations and maintenance staff gain complete remote control via a user-friendly interface. The new lubrication system enhances smart condition monitoring, reduces production disruptions, minimizes wear, and maximizes system availability.

Intelligent Insights Driving Intelligent Action

By combining real-time ultrasound, vibration, and temperature data, UE Systems' OnTrak Wireless technology detects the earliest signs of bearing and asset degradation—well before traditional methods. Integrated with perma's smart lubrication systems, OnTrak can send real-time commands directly to the lubricator, delivering the right amount of grease precisely when it's needed. This seamless integration of predictive maintenance, automation, and IoT connectivity transforms traditional lubrication practices—enhancing reliability, improving safety, and driving smarter, data-informed maintenance decisions.

Executive Insights on the Partnership

Dr. Abassin Aryobsei, CEO of the perma-tec Group, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic collaboration, stating: "What started as a local relationship will now evolve into a truly global partnership with UE Systems. The initial meetings in Charlotte laid the foundation, and executive-level discussions at our global headquarters in Germany further strengthens the partnership, paving the way for worldwide collaboration between both companies. This marks a significant milestone in advancing predictive maintenance technologies across industries globally."

Johannes Kiesel, President & CEO of perma USA, states, "The UltraTrak VARIO cutting edge-technology elevates automatic lubrication to a whole new level. Maintenance staff can easily check the lubrication system status on mobile devices or desktops and receive alerts when refills are needed. The system also intelligently monitors machine operation, automatically adjusting lubrication rates as required. We're thrilled by its overwhelming market reception. The growing need for data-driven maintenance routines and wireless technology for condition monitoring is evident across the Americas."

The high-level exchange between the leadership teams of both companies further solidifies the partnership, ensuring that the collaboration extends beyond technology.

Customer-Centric Approach and a Future-Forward Partnership

UE Systems sought a partnership that extends beyond product supply to deliver comprehensive user focused solutions, which include product training, product management, service and marketing support. Blair Fraser, VP Global Technology & Business Development at UE Systems remarks, "perma's customer-centric approach confirmed they were the ideal partner for this venture," said Blair Fraser, VP of Global Technology & Business Development at UE Systems. "From our early meetings in Charlotte to strategic discussions at perma's global headquarters in Germany, every step has reinforced our confidence in this partnership. Together, we've combined proven technologies into a powerful solution—and this is just the beginning. Joint customer visits, hands-on feedback, and a shared product in-market are paving the way for future co-developed solutions that will continue to shape the future of predictive maintenance."

For more information about perma USA, visit www.permausa.com

About perma:

The name perma stands for innovative and creative solutions in lubrication technology. Single and multi-point lubrication systems from perma-tec can be found in all types of industries and applications everywhere in the world. perma-tec is the innovative leader of single-point lubrication systems and supplies more single-point lubrication systems than any other manufacturer worldwide. To hold this position, we invest extensively in research and development. Our success is based on great ingenuity with automatic lubrication systems. More than 60 years of experience, continuous thinking ahead, and the constant implementation of new ideas result in exceptional solutions that meet even the highest technical requirements.

About UE Systems:

With the increasing demand for data-driven production and maintenance routines, UE Systems offers innovative technical solutions, products, and services that enhance operational reliability, streamline maintenance, boost productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. UE Systems' dedication to developing smart, connected lubrication solutions benefits industries such as process, chemical, paper, mining, power, heat plants, and manufacturing.

For more information about UE Systems and the OnTrak Wireless system, please visit https://www.uesystems.com/solutions/ontrak-wireless-journey/

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional information are available upon request.

For more information, contact

Brittany StoverDirector Global Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 615-829-2415

SOURCE UE Systems