Atlantic Veterinary College, Mitacs and Boehringer Ingelheim Canada partner to launch Veterinary Parasitology Residency Program

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC) at the University of Prince Edward Island, with support from Mitacs and Boehringer Ingelheim Canada, has launched a Veterinary Parasitology Residency Program with one major goal to address the growing threat of heartworm to dogs in Atlantic Canada.

The program's first resident, Dr. William Robbins, brings deep expertise in parasitology and is investigating the emergence of dog heartworm (Dirofilaria immitis) in the region. Once absent from Atlantic Canada, heartworm is now appearing in both dogs and wildlife such as coyotes and foxes. Dr. Robbins' research also examines the risk of drug-resistant strains entering Canada through imported dogs, aiming to improve awareness, early detection, and prevention strategies for veterinarians and pet owners.

"Few parasitic diseases of companion animals are known to have such economic and pathological effects as Dirofilaria immitis, the causative agent of heartworm disease," said Dr. Robbins. "Until recently, D. immitis was not established in Atlantic Canada. It is imperative to investigate this emerging parasite to help guide companion animal treatment and management practices in the region."

Dr. Nina Germitsch, Assistant Professor of Veterinary Parasitology at AVC, highlights the importance of understanding the emergence of parasites in Atlantic Canada."

"In recent years, several parasites have been emerging in Atlantic Canada. Among them, the dog heartworm (Dirofilaria immitis) has become an increasing concern," said Dr. Germitsch. "Although multiple cases have been diagnosed in Atlantic Canada, our understanding of its broader implications for the local animal population remains limited."

Recognizing the importance of exploring parasitology from a Canadian perspective, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada provided funding to help establish the residency program.

"Parasites like heartworm threaten animal health in Canada," said Fabio Barone, Vice President, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Canada. "Through innovative research and strong collaboration with our academic partners, we're working to protect the health of dogs and wildlife and help prevent the spread of dangerous parasites. This residency program is a testament to what can be achieved when industry and academia join forces to advance parasitology and safeguard pets across the country."

Dr. Germitsch explained the importance of the residency program and how it will benefit animal and public health.

"With the first recognized Parasitology Residency Program in Canada, we are taking a major step toward strengthening our national capacity to study and manage parasitic infections," said Dr. Germitsch. "This program will not only help us better address emerging concerns such as dog heartworm in Atlantic Canada but also build long-term expertise that benefits animal and public health across the country."

Mitacs provided matching funding for the residency program.

"Mitacs is proud to support the launch of the new Parasitology Residency Program at the Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC), University of Prince Edward Island," said Ives Kennedy Eyquem, Business Development Advisor, Atlantic Canada, Mitacs. "Through its partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Canada Inc., Mitacs contributed matching funding to help establish the program. Mitacs is committed to advancing Canadian research and innovation by connecting industry and academia to address real-world challenges."

About Mitacs

As a leading Canadian innovation organization, Mitacs connects businesses and researchers with unrivalled access to talent, financial support, and the partnerships needed to turn ideas into impactful innovations. Through unique collaborations, Mitacs is driving productivity and positioning Canada as a global innovation leader.

Mitacs is funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta, the Government of British Columbia, Research Manitoba, the Government of New Brunswick, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Ontario, Innovation PEI, the Government of Quebec, the Government of Saskatchewan, and the Government of Yukon.

About the University of Prince Edward Island

A leader in academic excellence and research innovation, the University of Prince Edward Island is committed to providing its students with an exceptional learning experience and environment, thus helping them to reach their full potential. UPEI offers a wide range of relevant programs and degrees to a diverse population of over 5,500 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students. Home to Canada Research Chairs, a UNESCO Chair, endowed and sponsored research chairs, and 3M National Teaching Fellows, UPEI offers its students access to exceptional faculty, researchers, and staff. Students come from local, regional, national, and international locations to study at UPEI, the only degree-granting institution in Prince Edward Island.

About Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada.

Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca/en

