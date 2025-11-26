TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Lung Cancer Canada (LCC) and Boehringer Ingelheim Canada (Boehringer) are pleased to announce a new collaboration aimed at reimagining detection and accelerating innovation in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) diagnostics. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing earlier diagnosis and improving outcomes for Canadians affected by lung cancer.

Lung cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada, and the most common cause of cancer deaths.1 In 2025, an estimated 32,900 people in Canada will be diagnosed with lung and bronchus cancer, representing 13 per cent of all new cancer cases2. Approximately 19,400 Canadians will die from lung cancer, accounting for 22 per cent of all cancer deaths, more than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers combined2..

While scientific progress and the introduction of new therapies have improved survival rates, over the last decade, nearly 70% of lung cancer diagnoses still occur at a late stage, when treatment options are more limited, and outcomes are poorer 2. Through this initiative, LCC and Boehringer aim to identify gaps in diagnostic pathways and spark new thinking in early detection.

The collaboration will unfold through a two-stage innovation pathway. First with a national Diagnostic Innovation Lab that brings together clinicians, researchers, innovators, and people with lived experience to identify the most urgent barriers in NSCLC diagnosis and explore early concepts for improvement. The insights that emerge will directly shape the second stage, a national innovation challenge that invites applicants to develop solutions targeting the diagnostic gaps identified in the Diagnostic Innovation Lab.

Together, these stages create a clear and intentional progression from insight to action, ensuring the ideas supported through the challenge are grounded in real-world needs and have the greatest potential to advance earlier, more accurate detection for Canadians.

"Earlier and more accurate diagnosis is one of the most powerful levers we have to change the future of lung cancer in Canada. Too many people are still diagnosed late, and that has real consequences for families across this country," said Dr. Rosalyn Juergens, President, Lung Cancer Canada. This collaboration allows us to bring together the best minds; clinicians, researchers, innovators, and people with lived experience, to reimagine what is possible. By combining deep expertise with an unwavering commitment to people living with lung cancer, we can accelerate solutions that help Canadians get diagnosed sooner and access the care they need when it can make the greatest difference."

The national innovation challenge will award funding to selected proposals, supporting the development of transformative ideas, tools, and approaches that can strengthen early diagnosis and improve patient outcomes.

"Collaboration is key to progress," said Dr. Rasha Eldesouky Abouelabbas, Vice President, Medical and Regulatory Affairs Boehringer Ingelheim Canada. "By working together with Lung Cancer Canada, we can combine expertise, resources, and passion to accelerate solutions that improve early detection and ultimately change outcomes for people and families affected by lung cancer."

"Lung cancer touches every community in this country, yet access to timely diagnosis remains far too uneven. This collaboration allows us to take a focused, national approach to understanding where the gaps are and then supporting innovators who can help close them," said Shem Singh, Executive Director, Lung Cancer Canada. "When we improve early detection, we improve equity. We give people a better chance at treatment."

This partnership demonstrates the importance of multi-stakeholder engagement in addressing one of Canada's most urgent health challenges. By driving awareness and igniting innovation, Lung Cancer Canada and Boehringer Ingelheim Canada aim to help build a future where lung cancer is detected earlier and treated more effectively.

Lung Cancer Canada

Lung Cancer Canada is the only national charity solely dedicated to supporting and advocating for Canadians affected by lung cancer. As the leading resource in Canada, Lung Cancer Canada provides trusted education, patient support, and strong advocacy to ensure patient voices shape healthcare decisions and treatment access. LCC also champions research, funding innovation to improve outcomes and advance care. Learn more: www.lungcancercanada.ca

Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada.

Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca/en.

