New Pandemic Government Benefits Explained

"Millions of Canadians have seen an income drop due to COVID-19 and may need government assistance to ensure they can still pay their bills," said Barry Choi. "The new incentives introduced by the government are great, but many people are still confused about which one they should apply for and how much they'll get."

To ensure Canadians continue to receive the help they need, the Government of Canada introduced three new benefits designed for a variety of life situations: the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS). The CRB provides $500 per week for up to 26 weeks, to workers who have stopped working or had their employment/self-employment income reduced by at least 50% due to COVID-19 and who are not eligible for EI. While the CRSB provides $500 per week for up to two weeks, for workers who are sick or must self-isolate for reasons related to COVID-19 or have underlying conditions that would make them more susceptible to COVID-19. And for business owners, the CERS will cover up to 65% of rent or mortgage interest payments if a business has seen a decline in revenue by at least 70%.

ABOUT BARRY CHOI

Barry is one of Canada's most outspoken advocates of financial literacy. After firing his financial advisor for charging him high fees and lack of investment advice, Barry embarked on a journey of self-education, because in his exact words, "no one will care more about my money than me." He has since become a sought-after personal finance and travel expert, making frequent media appearances, and featured in media across Canada and the United States including The Financial Post, The Toronto Star, Business Insider, The Globe and Mail, Breakfast Television, CTV News and HuffPost Live.

SOURCE Money We Have