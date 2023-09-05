New Pacific Metals Reports Inaugural Resource Estimate for the Carangas Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) ("New Pacific" or "the Company") is pleased to report the inaugural independent National Instrument 43‐101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") mineral resource estimate (the "MRE") for its 98%-controlled Carangas silver-gold polymetallic deposit (the "Carangas Project") in Bolivia. The MRE was completed by RPMGlobal (Canada) Ltd. ("RPM"). The effective date of the MRE is August 25, 2023. The Company will host a webcast (the "Webcast") to discuss the MRE on September 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). Further information pertaining to the webcast can be found at the bottom of this news release.

HIGHLIGHTS

Total indicated mineral resources of 214.9 million tonnes ("Mt") containing 205.3 million ounces ("Mozs") of silver ("Ag"), 1,588.2 thousand ounces ("Kozs") of gold ("Au"), 1,444.9 million pounds ("Mlbs") of lead ("Pb"), 2,653.7 Mlbs of zinc ("Zn"), and 112.6 Mlbs of copper ("Cu"); or collectively 559.8 Mozs silver equivalent ("AgEq").





Mineralization starts at or near surface, potentially allowing for open-pit mining with an average stripping ratio for the conceptual pit of approximately 1.8:1 (tonnes of waste : tonnes of mineral resource).





Below the pit constraint, substantial gold-dominant mineralization, similar in size and grade to the reported gold domain (as defined below), has the potential for conversion to underground mineable resources pending further evaluation for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction.





Favorable initial metallurgical test work indicates laboratory‐based recoveries of up to 90% for silver and 98% for gold based on a combination of flotation and cyanide leaching.

OVERVIEW

The Carangas Project is hosted within a volcanic caldera system. This system is centered around a Tertiary-aged diatreme. The mineralization process was influenced by the heat gradient from rhyolitic intrusions within the diatreme. This process resulted in the formation of three distinct zones: an upper zone rich in silver, a middle zone dominated by zinc and lead, and a lower zone with a higher concentration of gold.

For the MRE, the deposit was divided into three domains: one focused on silver (Upper Silver Zone), one on zinc and lead (Middle Zinc Zone), and the last one on gold (Lower Gold Zone). The MRE is reported inside the Carangas Project's property boundary and constrained by potential open pit mining scenarios. The results are detailed in Table 1, considering a cut-off grade of 40 grams per tonne ("g/t") of AgEq.

Table 1: Carangas Project ‐ Conceptual Pit1 Constrained Mineral Resource as of 25 August 2023

Domain Category Tonnage Ageq Ag Au Pb Zn Cu Mt g/t Mozs g/t Mozs g/t Kozs % Mlbs % Mlbs % Mlbs Upper

Silver Zone Indicated 119.18 85.3 326.8 44.7 171.2 0.1 216.4 0.3 916.6 0.7 1,729.6 0.01 34.5 Inferred 31.30 80.3 80.8 43.0 43.3 0.1 104.6 0.3 202.4 0.5 350.0 0.01 8.9 Middle

Zinc Zone Indicated 43.42 56.0 78.1 10.8 15.0 0.1 77.4 0.4 343.6 0.8 739.4 0.01 13.7 Inferred 9.32 54.2 16.2 8.8 2.6 0.1 15.6 0.4 74.1 0.8 162.3 0.01 2.5 Lower

Gold Zone Indicated 52.28 92.1 154.9 11.4 19.1 0.8 1,294.4 0.2 184.7 0.2 184.7 0.06 64.4 Inferred 4.37 91.1 12.8 12.6 1.8 0.7 97.5 0.2 21.4 0.2 21.4 0.06 5.4



Notes: CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting the mineral resources.

The qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) for the purposes of the MRE is Anderson Candido, FAusIMM,

Principal Geologist with RPM (the "QP").

Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell at a metal pr i ce of US$23.00/ounce ("oz")

Ag, US$1,900/oz Au, US$0.95/pound ("lb") Pb, US$1.25/lb Zn, US$4.00/lb Cu, recovery of 90% Ag,

98% Au, 83% Pb, 58% Zn and Cut-off grade of 40 g/t AgEq.

Mineral resources are reported inside the property boundary.

Average stripping ratio for the conceptual pit is ~1.8:1. The conceptual pit has a dimeter of approximately

1.4 kilometers and extends to a maximum depth of approximately 600 meters from the Central Valley.

Drilling results up to June 1, 2023.

The numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.

Mineral resources are reported on a dry in-situ basis.

Mineral resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.





POTENTIAL FOR FURTHER EXPANSION

Below the conceptual pit constraint exists gold-dominated mineralized material of similar size and grade to the reported mineral resources of the Lower Gold Zone within the conceptual pit. This mineralized material has the potential to be converted to mineral resources amendable to underground mining pending further evaluation for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. Gold mineralization remains open to the north and northeast at depth.

The Company also completed a 3D Bipole-Dipole IP-MT survey in an area of approximately 29 square kilometers over the entire Carangas caldera basin in early 2023. This survey demonstrated that the known gold mineralization system overlays a strong chargeability anomaly in the Central Valley area. In addition, multiple strong IP chargeability anomalies were identified beyond the drilled areas. The Company believes that these anomalies may host mineralization similar to what has been drilled thus far, underscoring the potential for mineral resource growth through additional drilling campaigns.

RESOURCE ESTIMATION DETAILS

The MRE is based on a geological model that incorporated assay results received by New Pacific for the Carangas Project up to June 1, 2023. This included assay results from all 189 drill holes completed from June 2021 to April 2023. The MRE is reported inside the Carangas Project's property boundary and constrained by potential open pit mining scenarios and uses a cut-off grade of 40 grams per tonne of AgEq. A mineralization wireframe was constructed by New Pacific and validated by RPM as a reproducibility/materiality protocol. The domain was reviewed by the QP and no major biases were identified in the model. The model was used for sample constraint and block model construction.

RPM completed an Inverse Distance Squared (ID2) estimate on these domains. Prior to estimation, drill hole data were submitted into exploratory data analysis to domain verification and then composited to 1.5 m long intervals and samples were capped for all variables within each domain where required. Silver values were capped at 7,000 g/t Ag, and gold values were capped at 40 g/t Au.

The parent block size was 5m E x 5m N x 5m RL with no sub‐blocking employed. A total of 14,953,680 blocks were generated to cover the entire mineralized area. The model origin is 538.490 E, 7.904.850 N, 4.100 RL, and there is no rotation in the model.

As mineralization is hosted in various types of volcanic rocks, the densities of mineralized materials are estimated using the ID2 method. The number of samples used to estimate density varies from 1 to 4 samples. Density values vary between 1.2 to 3.48 in the block model.

Mineral resources grade was completed using the ID2 method for each variable in each domain. As an example, Table 2 shows the search parameters and number of samples used for grades in the Upper Silver Zone.

No records of historical mining are available. Compared to the size of the mineralization system, the estimated mined tonnage is minimal; hence no depletion has been applied in the MRE.

Table 2: Minimum and maximum sample parameters

General Value

clipping Ellipsoid

Ranges Ellipsoid

Directions Domain Numeric

Values Domained

Estimation Upper

bound Max Mid Min Dip Dip

Azimuth Pitch Variable

Orientation GM: Ag Ag_ppm Ag_in_GM_Ag 7,000 175 175 75





Yes GM: Ag Au_ppm Au_in_GM_Ag 40 175 175 75





Yes GM: Ag Cu_pct Cu_in_GM_Ag - 175 175 75





Yes GM: Ag Pb_pct Pb_in_GM_Ag - 175 175 75





Yes GM: Ag Zn_pct Zn_in_GM_Ag - 175 175 75





Yes



Mineral resource classification was completed using an assessment of geological and mineralization continuity, data quality and data density. Average distance of samples was used to classify the block with an average distance of 70m used as threshold for indicated / inferred definition. The block model was assigned as indicated and inferred mineral resource categories.

TECHNICAL REPORT

Further details supporting the geological model, estimation procedure and metallurgical testwork will be available in a NI 43‐101 technical report in respect of the Carangas Project (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report will be posted under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca within 45 days from the date of this news release.

QUALITY ASSURANCE, QUALITY CONTROL AND DATA VERIFICATION

The QP determined sample preparation, analytical, and security protocols employed by New Pacific to be acceptable. The QP reviewed the quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures used by New Pacific including certified reference materials, blank, duplicate, and umpire data, and identified no major bias. The QP determined that the assay database was adequate for mineral resource estimation.

The QP determined that the use of a reasonable number of different control samples is robust and returns a good variety of verification throughout the whole process, and the umpire lab check analysis gives a good level of reproducibility of the database.

The QP found that the insertion ratio of control samples is 24%, which is higher than the industry benchmark (15-20%).

The QP is of the opinion that the results are acceptable and accomplished within industry standards and recommended that New Pacific maintain a continuous QA/QC program for new exploration drill campaign to maintain the database quality.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The MRE and data verification was completed by RPM. Anderson Candido, FAusIMM., Principal Geologist with RPM, is the QP for the purposes of the MRE. The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the QP. The QP has verified the information disclosed herein using standard verification processes, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties or any limitations on the verification process that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects in Bolivia, including the Company's flagship project, the Silver Sand Silver Project, the Company's recently discovered Carangas Silver-Gold Project and the Company's third project, the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project.

SOURCE New Pacific Metals Corp.