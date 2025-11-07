NEW PACIFIC REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") reports its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. All figures are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

FISCAL 2026 Q1 HIGHLIGHT

The Company closed a bought deal financing on October 21, 2025. A total of 11,385,000 common shares of the Company were sold under the bought deal financing at a price of CAD $3.55 (approximately $2.53) per common share for total gross proceeds of approximately CAD $40.4 million (approximately $28.8 million). Raymond James Ltd. acted as sole bookrunner, and the Offering was co-led by Raymond James Ltd. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters.

On October 23, 2025, the Company appointed Mr. Jalen Yuan as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Mr. Chester Xie as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Yuan has also been appointed to the Company's board of directors. This announcement follows the appointments of Mr. Yuan and Mr. Xie as Interim CEO and Interim CFO, respectively, in April 2025.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $0.75 million or $0.00 per share (three months ended September 30, 2024 – net loss of $1.26 million $0.01 per share). The Company's financial results were mainly impacted by the following items:

Working Capital: As of September 30, 2025, the Company had working capital of $14.88 million.

PROJECT EXPENDITURE

The following schedule summarized the expenditure incurred by category for each of the Company's projects for relevant periods:

Cost Silver Sand Carangas Silverstrike Total Balance, June 30, 2024 $ 88,977,334 $ 19,854,042 $ 4,934,555 $ 113,765,931 Capitalized exploration expenditures







Reporting and assessment 94,894 190,352 - 285,246 Drilling and assaying 342 6,763 5,125 12,230 Project management and support 1,155,235 889,034 37,828 2,082,097 Camp service 179,873 295,804 17,033 492,710 Permit and license 12,606 47,818 - 60,424 Value added tax not claimed 109,086 44,020 2,046 155,152 Foreign currency impact 51,499 26,018 3,058 80,575 Balance, June 30, 2025 $ 90,580,869 $ 21,353,851 $ 4,999,645 $ 116,934,365 Capitalized exploration expenditures







Reporting and assessment 729 - - 729 Drilling and assaying - - 589 589 Project management and support 330,707 117,372 12,206 460,285 Camp service 145,246 35,826 2,476 183,548 Permit and license 32 15,860 - 15,892 Value added tax receivable 36,560 4,525 201 41,286 Foreign currency impact (256,263) (76,785) (18,076) (351,124) Balance, June 30, 2025 $ 90,837,880 $ 21,450,649 $ 4,997,041 $ 117,285,570

SILVER SAND PROJECT

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, total expenditures of $0.51 million (three months ended September 30, 2024 - $0.52 million) were capitalized under the project.

CARANGAS PROJECT

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, total expenditures of $0.17 million (three months ended September 30, 2024 - $0.36 million) were capitalized under the project.

SILVERSTRIKE PROJECT

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, total expenditures of $0.02 million (three months ended September 30, 2024 - $0.03 million) were capitalized under the project.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") and the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the corresponding period, which have been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca,on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The Company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

