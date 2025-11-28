NEW PACIFIC ANNOUNCES 2025 AGM RESULTS

News provided by

New Pacific Metals Corp.

Nov 28, 2025, 19:13 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) today reported that all matters submitted for approval at New Pacific's annual meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated October 24, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at  the AGM.  A total of 144,270,137 common shares, representing 78.53% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. 

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dickson Hall

135,140,930

99.85 %

200,833

0.15 %

Martin Wafforn

134,236,324

99.18 %

1,105,439

0.82 %

Maria Tang

135,067,624

99.80 %

274,139

0.20 %

Jalen Yuan

135,174,921

99.88 %

166,842

0.12 %

Paul Simpson

130,632,805

96.52 %

4,708,958

3.48 %

Myles Gao

135,201,511

99.90 %

140,252

0.10 %

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com

About New Pacific Metals 
New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects in Bolivia, including the Company's flagship project, the Silver Sand Silver Project, the Company's recently discovered Carangas Silver-Gold Project and the Company's third project, the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project.

On behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp.
Jalen Yuan
CEO and Director

For Further Information

New Pacific Metals Corp.
Phone: (604) 633‐1368 Ext. 223
U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593
E-mail: [email protected] 

For additional information and to receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

SOURCE New Pacific Metals Corp.

Organization Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp.