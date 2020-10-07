New Ownership of CannSell

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -Canadian Cannabis Retailers Co. Ltd. ("CCRC" or the "Corporation), is pleased to announce today that it has purchased the assets of the CannSell cannabis retail education programs from Gotham Green Partners Admin 1, LLC, the holder of the security interest in the assets of Lift & Co. Corp. and Lift Co. Ltd (TSX-V: LIFT).

CannSell is the sole mandated cannabis retail education program in the Province of Ontario by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). Pursuant to the transaction, the AGCO has provided CCRC with continued approval of the program.

Developed by Lift & Co, in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada, CannSell educates cannabis retail staff on the responsible sale of cannabis and the prevention of impaired driving, as well as their legal and regulatory obligations. The training also provides basic knowledge about cannabis to ensure those who are selling it understand the various forms, effects and the potential risks and harms of cannabis use.

CCRC is proud to assume the ownership of CannSell and is committed to the strong stewardship of the program as an important part of Ontario's cannabis regulatory system. The Corporation will ensure the operational stability of the program going forward, including a renewed focus on customer service so that CannSell users have access to quality program and technical support. CCRC also looks forward to a robust and collaborative relationship with the AGCO and MADD Canada to maximize the program's value for all of its stakeholders.

The CannSell program includes a 'Standard' version mandated by the AGCO, and an 'Expert' version which provides a deeper dive into the science of cannabis and budtending practices. To date, more than 8,000 individuals in Ontario have completed the Standard program. Further information and enrolment details can be found at https://learn.cannsell.ca/.

About CCRC

Canadian Cannabis Retailers Co. Ltd. is a leader in cannabis training and education. As the owner and operator of the CannSell cannabis retail training program and advocates for safe, legal and reliable cannabis distribution, the CCRC's goal is to educate retail employees and store owners across Canada on how to responsibly sell cannabis to create safer stores and communities. Further information can be found at https://ccrco.ca/.

