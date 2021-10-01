New OPG podcast focuses on building a post-carbon future

Why net-zero needs nuclear,

The power of electrifying the transportation sector, and

Emerging clean energy technologies.

Host Andrea Bain, a veteran TV host and broadcast news reporter, is an insightful interviewer known for her down-to-earth personality and ability to engage and energize audiences. She is the author of the book Single Girl Problems and hosts her own radio show/podcast of the same name.

The Climate Challengers is now available on Spotify or wherever you stream your podcasts. New episodes will be available regularly.

OPG launched its Climate Change Plan in 2020, pledging to be carbon neutral as a company by 2040, and helping communities where we operate achieve net-zero by 2050.

Our climate work began long before that. An example: In 2014, OPG burned its last piece of coal to make electricity. This remains one of the world's single largest climate change specific actions to date.

Future Climate Challengers episodes include discussions on transportation electrification and Indigenous perspectives on clean energy.

"At OPG, we recognize the serious threat climate change poses, and have set ambitious goals not only for the work we do, but to assist others in reaching net-zero," said Heather Ferguson, OPG Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. "There are incredible stories to be told about the people and work happening now – at OPG and elsewhere – to combat climate change. The Climate Challengers helps tell those stories."

"The Climate Challengers' engaging and informative guests cover topics you might not know much about, or shed new light on those you are more familiar with," said host Andrea Bain. "The podcast offers an opportunity for you to hear from the people doing the work to lead us forward toward an achievable post-carbon future."

"The Climate Challengers is a great way to learn about the work being done at OPG, across Ontario and across Canada to reduce emissions," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "Congratulations to OPG on this launch, which will spur conversations on new technologies and opportunities in the energy sector."

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

