NEW OPENING: PIANO PIANO Expands West with First-Ever Hamilton Location

Jul 09, 2025, 11:41 ET
PIANO PIANO Brings Beloved Italian Restaurant Group to Hamilton with Newest Opening on King Street
Located in the heart of downtown Hamilton, PIANO PIANO opens its newest location, bringing its signature Italian comfort food, bold design, and good vibes to a whole new city. Known for its striking interiors, reimagined Italian classics, and a sense of occasion in everything it does, PIANO PIANO's latest space marks an exciting next chapter for the growing restaurant group.
HAMILTON, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - After a series of successful openings across the GTA, PIANO PIANO is proud to announce its second expansion beyond Toronto, with a brand-new location on King Street in downtown Hamilton. The new restaurant, opening Wednesday July 9, 2025, brings the signature style, spirit, and menu that have made PIANO PIANO a household name in Ontario dining — and continues a journey that's as personal as it is delicious.
Co-founders Victor Barry and Brendan Piunno both grew up in the Niagara region. With each westward expansion — from Oakville to now Hamilton — they're slowly making their way back toward home, bringing their boldest, most delicious work along for the ride.
"We're not just building a brand — we're paving a road back home," says Barry. "And we want to bring tasty, f*#kin' delicious food to every corner of Ontario while we're at it. Hamilton's creative energy is electric, and we're excited to become part of that."
This seventh PIANO PIANO location represents a major milestone for the brand and reflects its growing presence across Southern Ontario. Just like its Toronto & Oakville counterparts, the Hamilton outpost is designed to feel magical, fun, and a little unexpected.
Designed by the award-winning interior design firm Future Studio, with designer Ali McQuaid Mitchell and PIANO PIANO Creative Director Nikki Leigh McKean at the helm, the space brings together vintage glamour, playful Italian charm, and curated details that make every visit feel like a special occasion.
Guests can expect a menu full of house-made pastas and sourdough pizzas — the kind of comforting, craveable dishes that PIANO PIANO is known for — alongside Italian specialties like Ribeye, Rack of Lamb, Octopus, and truffle-topped everything. It's food that is generous and joyful, with big flavours and real value, whether you're popping in for a glass of wine and a quick bite or settling in for the full spread.
With its signature hospitality, over-the-top design, and a menu that balances comfort and decadence, PIANO PIANO Hamilton is poised to become a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.
PIANO PIANO Hamilton is located at 62 King Street East, Hamilton. The restaurant will be open daily from 12 PM until late, serving lunch, dinner, happy hour, and everything in between.
[email protected] | (905) 529-6565
