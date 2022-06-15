New Ontario VQA Matchmaker connects wine lovers with their perfect wine matches!

All the 140+ Ontario VQA wineries listed on the winecountryontario.ca website, can regularly update new wine releases so that wine fans are able to find their favourites or discover a new VQA wine match they might not be expecting. Hundreds of local VQA wine options make finding a VQA Match lots of fun!

The cutting-edge design of the 'VQA Matchmaker' boasts the option to create 'Quick VQA Matches' in addition to multiple 'VQA Match Lists', to be saved and/or shared with friends. Wine fans have endless options to create single matches or custom lists for different occasions that might include different wines selected and matched for friends and family. That way, they aren't locked into wines that are strictly based only on their own personal preferences, something other apps and search tools require.

What's More? The 'VQA Matchmaker' makes it easy to find wines based on various criteria including varieties, styles, and sweetness levels. Extra filters make it fast to find wines that are award winning, sustainable or from a particular wine growing region within Ontario. What's Next? Selections are made by clicking the heart button. Where To Buy? Links make it easy to find where to purchase - direct from the winery or at the LCBO.

"With so many great VQA Ontario wines out there, we are spoiled for choice, and sometimes finding the perfect wine can be overwhelming. Helping us navigate this process is the new VQA Matchmaker tool, which puts consumer preferences front and centre, and helps us discover a new and exciting array of Ontario winery-direct options in one place," said the Sparkling Winos, Wine Writers.

"The VQA Matchmaker is a one-of-a-kind digital tool for wine fans to find the perfect VQA wines for themselves, and for any occasion," said Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director of Marketing at the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "We are thrilled to add this alongside our Wine Country Ontario Trip Planner for an enhanced consumer VQA wine experience, all in one mobile-friendly place."

The VQA Matchmaker is the perfect companion to the Wine Country Ontario Trip Planner, a long-time feature on Wine Country Ontario's comprehensive mobile-friendly website winecountryontario.ca, and is easily accessible on smartphones, tablets, and desktops. Wine lovers can find everything in one place, making wine learning, trip-planning, winery event discoveries and wine matching easy and fun!

Visit winecountryontario.ca (on a mobile, desktop or tablet) now to get started on the #VQAWineMatchmaker.

