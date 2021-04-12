New North American Scientific Study suggests a2 Milk™ may cause fewer symptoms of lactose intolerance

BURNABY, BC, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - A new clinical study conducted by Dr. Dennis Savaiano, Professor of Nutrition at Indiana's Purdue University Meredith, indicates that some people who suffer stomach discomfort after drinking conventional milk may have significantly reduced symptoms if they consume milk that contains only the A2 beta casein protein type and is A1 protein free.

The report published in the European based Nutrients Journal1 also reported a significant difference between milk containing 100% A2 protein (and no A1 protein) compared to conventional milk with lower levels of A2 protein.

This is the first study that has ever been conducted in North America where scientists examined varying levels of A2 protein in the milk that was given to participants. Throughout the study, each person was given an individualized quantity of four types of milk, according to their body-weight: a2 Milk™ (100% A2 protein); Jersey cow milk (25% A1 protein/75% A2 protein); conventional milk (75% A1 protein/25% A2 protein) and lactose-free milk (60% A1 protein/40% A2 protein).

Prof. Savaiano conducted a double-blind, randomized, cross over clinical trial (the global gold-standard) to examine the effects that A1 and A2 proteins on persons who are confirmed lactose maldigesters or have been diagnosed with lactose intolerance.

According to the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation (CDHF), lactose intolerance affects over 7 million Canadians. This is likely an underestimate as many individuals either do not associate their symptoms with lactose-containing foods or are asymptomatic. While lactose intolerance is common in adults, the CDHF cites it occurs more often in indigenous peoples as well as those of Asian, African, and South American descent.

According to Prof. Savaiano, "Individuals consuming the milk containing 100% A2 protein had significantly reduced stomach discomfort as compared to conventional milk. Overall gastrointestinal symptoms for abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence and diarrhea were significantly decreased when consuming milk containing only A2 protein as compared to conventional milk."

Agrifoods Cooperative, which holds the exclusive Canadian a2 Milk™ brand license, is excited to see continued scientific evidence on the positive digestive impact that the A2 protein offers versus conventional milk containing the A1 protein. This latest study is one more key piece in Agrifoods' educational campaign introducing Canadians to the benefits of dairy containing 100% A2 protein and encouraging consumers to consider a2 Milk™.

Prof. Savaiano said, "Our study results compare favourably to previous scientific studies conducted in other markets globally. The primary advantage for some people in drinking milk with 100% A2 protein appears to be overall reduced stomach discomfort. Many people don't feel bloated or feel stomach pain after drinking a2 Milk™," said Dr. Savaiano. "These studies indicate that a2 Milk™ works well for people of all ethnicities and it also may be a better option than conventional milk for some people who are lactose maldigesters."

The a2 Milk Company and Agrifoods Cooperative work with local Canadian dairy farmers to identify cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein type and process their milk separately, making it possible for some with dairy sensitivities to enjoy 100% Canadian cows' milk. Consumers can find a2 Milk™ at stores across Canada including select Sobeys, Safeway, Loblaws, Save On Foods, Longo's, Provigo, Marché Tau, Choices Markets and Whole Foods Market.

About The a2 Milk Company™

The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after a scientific research showed that proteins in milk affect some people differently. a2 Milk® comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein. Published research suggests a2 Milk® may help some people avoid stomach discomfort. a2 Milk™ products in Canada include 3.25% Homogenized, 2% Partly Skimmed Milk and 1% Partly Skimmed milk.

About Agrifoods Cooperative

In business for over a century, Agrifoods Cooperative has grown to become one of Canada's leading cooperatives with over 2,900 members. Agrifoods holds the exclusive Canadian a2 Milk™ brand license, processing 100% Canadian milk sourced from family-owned farms with cows tested to produce milk containing only the A2 protein, no A1. To learn more about Agrifoods Cooperative, visit agrifoods.ca

________________ 1 "Milk Containing A2 β-Casein ONLY, as a Single Meal, Causes Fewer Symptoms of Lactose Intolerance than Milk Containing A1 and A2 β-Caseins in Subjects with Lactose Maldigestion and Intolerance: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Crossover Trial", Monica Ramakrishnan, Tracy K Eaton, Omer M Sermet, Dennis A Savaiano, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33348621/

