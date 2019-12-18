New NFL Canada and Mars Wrigley Canada partnership Touches Down in 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Mars Wrigley Canada is giving Canadian NFL fans something to cheer for through a new official partnership coming to life through co-branded promotional efforts in-store and on digital platforms.

To carry the partnership further into the end zone, Canadian NFL fans will also score the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a premium fan giveaway including two tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl LIV in Miami with flight and accommodations (restrictions may apply), anytime until January 13, 2020. In addition to the grand prize, Mars Wrigley will also be hosting weekly giveaways featuring NFL merchandise during the lead up to the big game until January 31, 2020. To enter, fans in Canada simply need to upload their purchase receipt for any M&M'S®, SNICKERS® or SKITTLES® product to SNACKSEASON.CA, or lasaisondesgouters.ca in Quebec. Fans can also visit the websites above to learn more about the full contest rules and details, as well as the no purchase necessary method of entering.

"Canadians love NFL football, and the Super Bowl is a pivotal moment for uniting friends and family together to watch and cheer on their favourite teams," said Barbara Cooper, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Canada. "We're excited to be partnering with NFL Canada and proud to be providing Canadians with their favourite snacking and treating brands throughout the entire season."

As the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl Challenge, M&M'S, SNICKERS® and SKITTLES® brands will champion Canadian football enthusiasts this season and rally them to come together and celebrate NFL action at home.

"NFL Canada is proud to be working with Mars Wrigley Canada to collaborate on NFL programs, connecting the Mars Wrigley brands to NFL fans across Canada," said David Thomson, the managing director of NFL Canada. "Like the NFL and our players, Mars Wrigley's commitment to excellence makes our new partnership so powerful."

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MARS®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXCEL®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 115,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About The National Football League

The National Football League is one of the world's most popular sports leagues, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the board. The NFL is the industry leader on a wide range of fronts.

