VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver provides a place of comfort, healing, and a home away from home for kids and families across British Columbia and Yukon. A new facility for Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon will increase capacity to accommodate more families, following an investment of up to $18.8 million from the federal government.

Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, Rebecca Bligh, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, and Richard Pass, CEO of Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon were present to make today's announcement.

The current facility is operating at full capacity with 73 bedrooms, and there is growing demand for additional space to support families of children receiving life-saving medical treatment. Funding will provide for the construction of a second facility, Willow House, which will double the number of families accommodated and enhance support services for those with extended hospital stays.

Willow House will be a fully accessible, 130,000-square-foot facility featuring 75 family suites, as well as indoor and outdoor common areas. This new net-zero building will address both current and future needs by providing affordable long-term accommodation for vulnerable families and expanding capacity to better serve larger, more diverse, and long-stay families. It will continue to offer important programs such as music therapy, art therapy, and daily family meals, ensuring families have the support they need to focus on the health and well-being of their loved ones while maintaining equitable access to pediatric health care.

"Our government is proud to support Ronald McDonald House in its mission to provide families across BC and Yukon with equitable and accessible accommodations while their children receive medical care. During these challenging times, having a safe and supportive home close to the hospital makes all the difference. This investment will double our capacity to welcome families travelling to Vancouver for life-saving treatment, ensuring more loved ones can stay together and find comfort when they need it most."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Willow House is a powerful example of how we can build essential community infrastructure using sustainable, Canadian wood-based technologies. With this new investment, we're not only building supportive accommodation for families – we're proving that by working together and using our first-class, home-grown resources, Canada can build smarter, faster, and greener."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's innovative, sustainable forest sector creates good jobs, supports communities in British Columbia and across the country, and provides the material we need to build our nation. Our natural resources are Canada's power, and I congratulate Ronald McDonald House on expanding support for families through its Willow House facility, proudly supported by the federal government."

Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Ensuring every person in Canada has access to sustainable, safe, healthy homes – including essential homes away from home like Ronald McDonald House -- is a priority for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund. Innovative projects such as Willow House demonstrate the impact possible when all orders of government work alongside private funders to improve the lives of Canadians."

Rebecca Bligh, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"We are deeply grateful to the Government of Canada for this transformative investment in Willow House. This $18 million commitment brings us significantly closer to making Willow House a reality for families across British Columbia and the Yukon. With this support, we can expand our capacity to keep more families close to their children as they receive life-saving medical care providing not only a place to stay, but also the comfort, community, and compassion that make all the difference during the most difficult times."

Richard Pass, CEO, Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon

The federal government is investing up to $18,000,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and $810,000 through the Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) program. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is contributing $275,000.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) program encourages the use of innovative wood-based building technologies and systems in construction projects that are regionally representative and highly replicable.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

