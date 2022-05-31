CED grants $547,437 to improve local community centre

SAINT-HILARION, QC, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces saw a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID‑19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a non-repayable contribution of $547,437 to improve Saint-Hilarion's recreation centre.

This support, provided under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will allow Saint-Hilarion to expand its recreation centre and offer more activities to the community with new multi‑purpose spaces, including two large rooms and a kitchen, and modernized service areas.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well‑being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"This new development is excellent news for the Saint-Hilarion community. It will help the Municipality offer more community activities to its residents and provide them with more versatile spaces that better meet their needs. This support attests to our government's commitment to boost development in communities of every size in order to enhance well being across all regions."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"I am thrilled at this government support, which will help improve our services and the quality of our community facilities. Expanding the recreation centre will strengthen the ties between the various organizations in our town."

Patrick Lavoie, Mayor, Saint-Hilarion

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public health guidelines; and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

