New mobile shop rolls into the GTA in response to COVID-19

PHOTOS



OAKVILLE, ON, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Natacha Rey, mother of 2 and owner of Maison Apothecare, is fighting to save her small business and, in the process, has launched an entirely new mobile shopping experience. Maison Apothecare, founded in 2012, is based in Oakville, Ontario and offers an innovative line of all-natural, plant based, small batch products.

When the pandemic suddenly hit, Natacha was forced to temporarily close her three retail shops in Toronto, Oakville, and Niagara-On-The-Lake. As the weeks stretched into months and the cases of COVID-19 soared, it became apparent the tiny shops in Bloor West Village and Niagara-On-The-Lake would be permanently shuttered. The much larger Oakville store is scheduled to reopen later this month.

With in-store revenue at a standstill, combined with the demands of home-schooling her two young children, Rey suffered many sleepless nights thinking of a way to pivot her business. It was not until Zoe, Rey's 9-year-old daughter, casually asked, 'Can't you just drive the product around, like a food truck?" – That was the moment the mobile shop was born.

Within a week Rey's husband, an automotive engineer, had built the shop onto the back of their Jeep. Inspired by a traditional farmer's market truck, the shop portion was constructed using locally sourced Canadian fir and spruce wood.

Maison Apothecare's Mobile Shop will be hitting the streets this summer, bringing their unique collections of bath and body care, therapeutic remedies, and popular home cleaning line, Lemon Aide, to homes, businesses, and special events.

ABOUT MAISON APOTHECARE

Each and every Maison Apothecare product has a story behind its creation. Founder, Natacha Rey developed her all-natural formulas through a desire to heal, soothe, alleviate, uplift, gift or empower someone she cares about. Founded in 2012, the business is based in Oakville, Ontario and offers skincare, aromatherapy, baby care, Gentleman's Apothecary and the Lemon Aide home cleaning line.

SOURCE Maison Apothecare

For further information: Media Contact: Carrie Kelley, Maison Apothecare, T: 416.908.4247, E: [email protected], W. www.maisonapothecare.ca

Related Links

https://www.maisonapothecare.ca

