New MNP book explores Canada's historic and ongoing relationship with Indigenous peoples

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - National accounting, tax and consulting firm MNP is proud to announce the release of a thought-provoking book on Indigenous rights and Canada's historic and ongoing relationship with Indigenous peoples.

An Introductory Guide to Understanding Indigenous Rights discusses across more than 130 full-colour pages the 300 years of treaties, conflicts, and the journey towards reconciliation — and the collective role these have played in shaping Canada.

"This book offers an opportunity to contribute to the continued understanding of the responsibility Canadians have to uphold Indigenous and treaty rights as a fundamental part of who we are as a country," says Clayton Norris, MNP's Vice-President of Indigenous Services.

Norris, himself a member of Cold Lake First Nation, notes there is an absence of general audience literature on Indigenous rights and history in Canada. Particularly important is research and insights that cover the entire timeline from pre-confederation through the present.

"The book covers a long timeline, but it is far more than a history lesson," adds Norris. "With Canadians now once again facing the country's unsettling residential school history, the underlying message is perhaps more important and relevant than ever."

The book is available to anyone looking to better understand Canada's historic and ongoing relationship with Indigenous peoples and contribute to the journey of truth and reconciliation.

MNP's commitment to First Nations, Métis, Inuit

Having invested considerable time and resources into understanding Indigenous culture and history, MNP appreciates the immense influence Indigenous and treaty rights have on decision making, goal setting and realizing beneficial outcomes.

Norris says An Introductory Guide to Understanding Indigenous Rights is an important next step in the firm's commitment to support the Indigenous community and advocate for equal and active participation in all aspects of society.

"As a national firm, MNP works with many public sector organizations, resource developers and privately-owned businesses who either work with Indigenous nations, employ Indigenous people, or have contracts with Indigenous-run businesses. We believe this book has the potential to drive deeper understanding and conversations that can inform these working relationships."

Proceeds support grassroots initiatives

Keeping in line with the MNP's mission to support continued learning and education, the firm will be donating proceeds from the sale of the book in support of the Indigenous community. Proceeds will go to the Orange Shirt Society and The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjak Fund – two transformational organizations focused on education, reconciliation, and eliminating prejudice against Indigenous peoples.

"Education is a critical step toward building a better Canada," says Sarah Midanik, President and CEO of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. "Too many Canadians have been denied the opportunity to learn about the true history regarding the relationship between Canada and Indigenous Peoples, and this book is a necessary step in the right direction."

"Now more than ever, Canadians are reckoning with the terrible injustice of the residential school system," says Phyllis Webstad, Executive Director, at Orange Shirt Society. "An Introductory Guide to Understanding Indigenous Rights provides much needed context on the events and mindsets that led to its implementation and the effects these continue to have on Indigenous communities across the country."

MNP has invested more time and resources into understanding our Indigenous clients than any other firm in the country. With more than 300 dedicated professionals serving this unique client group, MNP has developed a diverse suite of services designed to support our clients' path to success.

Where to find the book

An Introductory Guide to Understanding Indigenous Rights is available for purchase through the MNP website at MNP.ca/indigenousrights. This landing page also includes a book synopsis, several preview pages, information about author Tracy Campbell and a list of frequently asked questions.

