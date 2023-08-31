TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Metro Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of METRO Inc. (TSX: MRU), is pleased to announce that its unionized employees at 27 Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have ratified a new 5-year collective agreement which provides wage increases, as well as pension and benefits improvements for all employees, including part-time employees.

"We are pleased to have reached a fair and reasonable outcome," said Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President, Metro. "Throughout this process, Metro has remained committed to bargaining in good faith and made every reasonable effort to present a serious offer to meet the needs of our employees and our business. Our store employees benefit from wages and working conditions among the highest in the industry, and the new contract maintains those standards. For its part, the company improved its operational flexibility to function effectively in the country's most competitive marketplace."

We are looking forward to welcoming our employees and our customers back in these 27 GTA stores as of Tuesday, September 5.

