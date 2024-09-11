New Métis Housing for Prince Albert

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Construction begins today for Miakoda, a transitional housing project in Prince Albert. This 8-unit development, constructed and managed by Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc. (PACHSI), will provide transitional homes for Métis women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and their children who are fleeing interpersonal violence.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

The announcement took place today at the site in Prince Albert. Once built, the project will consist of eight two-bedroom units in a low-rise apartment building with on-site offices and common space for programming. Two units will be barrier free to accommodate those with mobility issues.

The federal government, through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, contributed $3.4 million to the project, and a subsidy for ongoing operations and support will be provided by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

Total funding for this project is as follows:

$3.4 million from the federal government through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing initiative

from the federal government through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing initiative Subsidy from ISC for ongoing operations and support

$245,588 in land and cash equity from PACHSI

in land and cash equity from PACHSI $216,000 from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) $100,000 from Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO)

Quotes:

"The federal government is making it a priority to invest in homes for those who need them the most. People who are experiencing violence face significant barriers in finding a safe place to live. This is why we are working with all our partners to build homes for the most vulnerable individuals, especially Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Today's announcement here in Prince Albert is just one example of our National Housing Strategy at work in ensuring we are providing safe, affordable housing for all." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people are at an increased risk of interpersonal violence in our country, making transitional housing projects like this one in Prince Albert all the more crucial. The funding provided for this project has gone towards the construction of Miakoda and will be used to create a safe space with culturally connected supports for Métis women, 2SLGBTQI+ people, and their children who are in need. "– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible of FedNor

"P.A. Community Housing Society Inc. is so excited to be able to bring this project to life. It is a first of its kind for our organization and the impact it will have on the community is immense. What started off as a dream is now becoming a reality thanks to all of our amazing funding partners and 3Twenty Modular." – Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring that vulnerable families, especially those who have experienced interpersonal violence, have access to safe and affordable housing. These eight new housing units represent more than just a roof over their heads—they offer a foundation for safety, security, and a brighter future." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

"The impact Miakoda will have for so many women, giving them the ability and the time they need to build a future that will be free of violence for themselves and their children, is a change that will affect future generations." – Brenda White, Vice President of LFMO (Women of the Metis Nation - Les Femmes Michif Otipimisiwak)

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The $724.1 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North.

was launched in to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724.1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304.1 million over five years, and $96.6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.

budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: CMHC and ISC sought input from Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to form committees and develop the evaluation process

Eligible applications are evaluated by Indigenous-led committees comprised of representatives from CMHC, ISC, Indigenous organizations, subject matter experts in shelters and housing delivery, as well as people with lived experience. This ensures selected projects are culturally appropriate and meet the needs of clients. The committees provide overall direction and prioritization, as well as review and score proposals.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Call for Justice 4.7, 16.19 and 18.25 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls call for all governments to support the establishment and funding of shelters, safe spaces, transition homes, second-stage housing, and services for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

For information on this news release contact: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations,Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, [email protected]