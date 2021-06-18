New Mentorship Program Rising Star to help Black Canadian Youth in the Tech Sector

Rising Star is run in partnership by the Athlete Tech Group , BlackMINT and RBC Future Launch . Selected students will have direct access to an all-star network of industry mentors including former NBA great and business leader Al Harrington and WNBA player and innovative entrepreneur, Angel McCoughtry .

"We need to get more Black youth engaged and excited about Canada's bustling technology sector," said Randy Osei, Founder and CEO, Athlete Tech Group. "Black Canadians continue to be grossly underrepresented in the tech industry. Rising Star will help to open doors and create a sustainable bridge between Black Canadians and 'Silicon Valley of the North' as we look to break barriers to employment and drive social participation."

The Rising Star program follows Athlete Tech Group's sold-out virtual Tech Summit Black where more than 500 participants joined the inspirational conference to learn from prominent business leaders and athlete entrepreneurs.

"For far too long, Black kids have been pushed away from pursuing careers in the tech sector. We believe technology can improve Black futures and the Rising Star program will give Black kids access to opportunities that may have previously seemed beyond their reach," said Bernie Uche, Co-founder BlackMINT. "We're grateful for the support of Athlete Technology Group and RBC Future Launch as we embark on this exciting endeavor."

Students can apply now for the Rising Star program until July 5th 2021 at www.athletetechgroup.com/rising-star

Athlete Tech Group

Athlete Tech Group, is a Black owned and minority led business. ATG utilizes education, media and events to build well-rounded Athlete Entrepreneurs.

A bi-product of this success is creating wealth for reinvestment back into local communities, skills programs, and even new career opportunities for athletes themselves.

About BlackMINT

BlackMINT is a Canadian non-profit organization focused on getting more Black youth involved in the technology sector. Our mission is to mentor Black youth, provide them with practical skills, career advice, and the help that they need to become confident, career-focused and aspire to be leaders in technology. We want Black professionals to make up more than 5% of the tech workforce in Canada by 2030.

About RBC Future Launch

RBC Future Launch is RBC's commitment to empowering Canadian youth for the jobs of tomorrow. RBC is dedicating $500 million to help young people access meaningful employment through practical work experience, skills development, networking and access to mental well-being supports and services

