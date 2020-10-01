OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Procurement Ombudsman, Mr. Alexander Jeglic, and the Chairperson of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT), Mr. Jean Bédard, are pleased to announce the coming into force on October 1, 2020 of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organizations. The MOU aims at facilitating suppliers' access to the complaint review mechanisms administered by both organizations. It also provides for continued cooperation between the Office of the Procurement Ombudsman (OPO) and the CITT. More information on the MOU will be available on OPO's website.

"A key objective of this MOU is to ensure that Canadian businesses are granted easier access to available complaint review mechanisms and made aware of the tight timeframes within which they must file complaints with either OPO or the CITT. This is in line with our objective of promoting fairness, openness and transparency in federal procurement." – Alexander Jeglic, Procurement Ombudsman

OPO is a neutral and independent organization of the Government of Canada that helps resolve contracting disputes between Canadian businesses and the federal government. OPO investigates complaints and provides dispute resolution services to help parties get back to business when issues arise. OPO also reviews widespread federal contracting issues and provides recommendations on how to improve them.

For more information on OPO, visit www.opo-boa.gc.ca and follow us on Twitter @OPO_Canada.

