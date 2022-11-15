NEW MASTER BRANDED COLLECTION OF PURPOSE-BUILT RENTALS BRINGS MUCH NEEDED HOUSING SUPPLY TO CANADIANS

Hazelview's Story of Home sets new standard of rental living

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Hazelview is pleased to introduce its first ever master-branded collection of purpose-built rentals in key cities across the country. This new series of elevated rental residences called Story of Home have been carefully crafted and artfully composed. Each community in the series is a 'chapter' of the story told through striking architecture and thoughtful interior design. With partners Graziani + Corazza Architects, rla/architecture, and 4té the vision for these projects come to life at every turn including incomparable lifestyle programming and amenities Paired with the safety and security of Hazelview's unparalleled property management, gives residents the opportunity to enjoy worry-free living while advancing the plot of their own life story.

"Whether it's young professionals, families, students or empty nesters, many Canadians are seeing purpose-built rentals as a valuable option for their lifestyle and needs," says Michael Williams, Head of Real Estate Development at Hazelview. "We're incredibly proud and excited to launch this collection of newly built rental residences and to provide much-needed new rental supply to urban Canadian centres, including 587 suites in the first two buildings in this series of properties. With amenities like co-working space, community gardens, fitness centres, hobby rooms, and indoor-outdoor social spaces, these first two buildings in the series are suitable for singles, couples, and families alike.

This new series of residences are complete communities complemented by best-in-class amenities, common spaces and lifestyle programing aimed at helping residents live their best life. Four pillars anchor the Story of Home collection, each offering unique experiences and partnerships to help residents write the next chapter of their life story:

Move: invites residents to embrace movement in all forms. In addition to fully equipped fitness centres, residents have complimentary access to dedicated spin studios powered by PODIUM by SpinCO® and a yoga studio featuring lululemon®Studio. Partnership with SpinCO® and other local fitness providers will offer residents complimentary expert-led fitness classes.

invites residents to embrace movement in all forms. In addition to fully equipped fitness centres, residents have complimentary access to dedicated spin studios powered by PODIUM by SpinCO® and a yoga studio featuring lululemon®Studio. Partnership with SpinCO® and other local fitness providers will offer residents complimentary expert-led fitness classes. Connect: fosters a community that connects residents to what matters most. Whether it's complimentary Wi-Fi access in all amenity spaces, dedicated co-working lounges for a new 'work from home' environment, or game lounges to play pool or a board game, residents can find connection points throughout the buildings.

fosters a community that connects residents to what matters most. Whether it's complimentary Wi-Fi access in all amenity spaces, dedicated co-working lounges for a new 'work from home' environment, or game lounges to play pool or a board game, residents can find connection points throughout the buildings. Nourish: provides everything residents need to nourish their mind and body just steps from their suite. Residents are invited to find nourishment at coffee bars featuring local roasts from the neighbourhood coffee shop like Happy Goat Coffee or to juice up through DOSE Juice.

provides everything residents need to nourish their mind and body just steps from their suite. Residents are invited to find nourishment at coffee bars featuring local roasts from the neighbourhood coffee shop like Happy Goat Coffee or to juice up through DOSE Juice. Grow: offers space and room to grow so residents can propel their life forward and build a story worth telling. With events like cooking lessons with local partners, wine and craft beer tastings, learning new hobbies in the 'hobby/work spaces', the design of these buildings enables residents to grow in place, engage their curiosity and encourage personal growth.

"We took inspiration from the hospitality industry to create a master-brand approach across the Story of Home collection and provide an elevated, unique living experience for residents," says Colleen Krempulec, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Corporate Social Responsibility. "Strategic partnerships with companies like SpinCO® and DOSE Juice were also carefully curated to bring products and services to residents to help them move, connect, grow, and nourish their bodies and minds."

The first two chapters are opening in Ontario including Story of Brampton Central™ in Brampton and Story of Rideau and Chapel™ in Ottawa. Additional chapters in cities across Canada are currently in progress and will be coming soon.

To find out more about the next chapter in rental living visit mystoryliving.com.

