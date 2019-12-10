New Map Allows Ontario Parks Visitors to 'Scratch Off' Their Adventures

MapArt has teamed up with Ontario Parks for an innovative new product

OSHAWA, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- MapArt Publishing is collaborating with Ontario Parks to create an Ontario Parks scratch map that helps lovers of the outdoors record their provincial park adventures.

Users can scratch off a special top layer coating and reveal a colourful map underneath, highlighting previous park experiences or to create a bucket list for future visits.

The latest product from MapArt is the ideal Christmas gift for fans of camping in Ontario Parks.

The Ontario Parks scratch map retails for $29.95 and will be available at major retailers and MapArt.com. A portion of the proceeds from each map will be donated to Ontario Parks.

"We were delighted when MapArt approached us with the scratch-off map idea. With $1 from every map sold being donated back to Ontario Parks, their customers get a great product and give back to Ontario Parks at the same time," says Jen Cureton, Philanthropy & Partnership Specialist at Ontario Parks. "All funds donated by MapArt through this partnership will be directly invested in our parks."

"This is one of the happiest projects I've worked on," says Brian Heiler, director of sales and marketing for MapArt. "The idea came from my wife, an avid fan of Ontario Parks and when I mentioned it to the creative team, they became excited and made everything happen."

About MapArt Publishing: Based in Oshawa, Ontario, MapArt Publishing is Canada's premier mapmaker with a library of Canadian titles. MapArt distributes maps, sunglasses and tree-free greeting cards to over 5,000 retail customers across the nation. For more information visit mapartdistribution.com.

