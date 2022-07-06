New Manitoban Cannabis Alliance Forging Their Own Path

WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Five independently owned Manitoban cannabis companies have joined forces to form Manitoba's first cannabis packaging and delivery alliance.

"We are very excited to cooperatively align with our independent partners to expand our footprint in the Manitoba cannabis space" said Tim Doerksen, Director of Natural Earth Craft Cannabis.

Prior to this arrangement, all five of these companies were packaging and delivering their cannabis separately. Now all of their products will be packaged in one facility, and will be delivered to the dispensaries together.

This group are calling themselves "The TobaRolling Syndicate" to symbolize their commitment to Manitoba's cannabis customers, dispensaries and the local brands they represent.

"The TobaRolling Syndicate will simplify the ordering process for our dispensary partners and it will cut down on our environmental impact by consolidating all of our products into a single shipment from within Manitoba." said Jesse Lavoie, Founder of TobaGrown.

The companies that make up this alliance are Alicanto Gardens, Cypress Craft, Kief Cannabis, Natural Earth Craft Cannabis and TobaGrown.

All of the packaging will be conducted at Kief's facility in Selkirk, Manitoba.

"The whole team at Kief Cannabis is extremely excited to become the new home for the Manitoban Syndicate. With no limits on processing or expansion capabilities, our facility places this alliance in a strong position for growth." said Jesse Denton, Founder of Kief Cannabis.

The TobaRolling Syndicate aims to be fully up and running within the next 30 days.

SOURCE TobaRolling Inc

For further information: Jesse Lavoie, [email protected]