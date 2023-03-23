Following successful launches in the Atlantic region, Western Canada and Ontario , Scene+ is making its debut in Quebec .

Scene+ members can now earn and redeem points when they purchase groceries and more at IGA supermarkets in Quebec and New Brunswick , at Rachelle Béry and Les Marchés Tradition stores, and online with Voilà par IGA.

MONTREAL, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Empire (Sobeys Inc.) is announcing the launch of Scene+ at its stores throughout Quebec, marking the fourth phase of the program's rollout in Canada.

Empire is now a co-owner of Scene+ with Scotiabank and Cineplex to drive this new loyalty program forward and will be able to offer customers more flexibility, more options, and personalized offers.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer this new loyalty program to our customers. As we all know, groceries are a weekly necessity, and as a full-service banner, we want to offer a program that will meet even more needs and allow consumers to reward themselves in so many ways," says Carl Pichette, Vice-President, Marketing, Quebec.

"Customers at Empire's corporate and franchise stores in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and the rest of Western Canada have been delighted to earn and redeem points as often as they want," said Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+. "We are excited about the extension of the incredible value of this program to our members in Quebec as Empire concludes the fourth phase of its Scene+ rollout across Canada."

A rewarding program

Scene+ is transitioning from an entertainment-focused loyalty program to a full lifestyle loyalty program and is now available at all IGA, Les Marchés Tradition and Rachelle Béry stores and on Voilà's online platform.

Customers will be able to earn points and rewards on banking products with Scotiabank, movies with Cineplex, and home improvement with Home Hardware (starting this summer). The program, which will continue to evolve, will also allow customers to redeem points for trip planning with Scene+ Travel, powered by Expedia, and for shopping with major brands such as Apple, Best Buy, and many more.

"In addition to enjoying a wide selection of choices, consumers can now earn points when they shop at IGA supermarkets in Quebec and New Brunswick, at Rachelle Béry and Les Marchés Tradition stores, and online with Voilà par IGA and use them towards buying their groceries." explains Carl Pichette, Vice-President, Marketing, Quebec.

How Scene+ works

For every 1,000 Scene+ points earned, customers get $10 off at IGA supermarkets, Rachelle Béry and Les Marchés Tradition stores, and on Voilà par IGA's online platform.

There are several ways to earn Scene+ points:

Personalized offers: www.mesoffresiga.ca to receive personalized weekly offers from participating banners and earn points.

www.mesoffresiga.ca to receive personalized weekly offers from participating banners and earn points. Everyday rewards: Locate available points on department labels each time you visit a participating store.

Locate available points on department labels each time you visit a participating store. Weekly promotions: Keep an eye out for bonus point events at participating Empire banner stores and in flyers.

Keep an eye out for bonus point events at participating Empire banner stores and in flyers. Member pricing: Get special pricing on certain purchases.

Get special pricing on certain purchases. Opportunities to earn points faster: Earn points faster on purchases made with a Scotiabank Scene+ credit card or a Scene+ debit card and redeem Scene+ points for an account credit to participating Scotiabank credit cards.

About IGA

IGA is the largest group of independent grocers in Canada and its origins in Quebec date back to 1953. Nearly 300 IGA dealers in Quebec and New Brunswick are continually looking for new ways to better serve their customers. The IGA banner includes IGA and IGA extra stores. iga.net

About Scene+

Scene+TM is Canada's most popular lifestyle loyalty program. It offers members rewards their way, allowing them to earn and redeem Scene+ points on entertainment, travel, shopping, meals and banking. Members can also earn more points with seven Scotiabank credit and debit cards.

SOURCE IGA

For further information: Béatrice Vincent, 581 246-2147, [email protected]